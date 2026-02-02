Kraken's Jared McCann Named NHL's First Star Of The Week

Seattle Kraken winger Jared McCann has been named the NHL’s first star of the week.
The 29-year-old was dominant, notching four goals and seven points in three games. He picked up points in all three games, including two goals and two assists against the Washington Capitals, a goal and an assist against the Toronto Maple Leafs, and a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights.
The Kraken won all three games with McCann leading the way.
McCann has missed a large part of the season dealing with several lower-body ailments. The Kraken haven’t indicated whether they are all separate issues or the same, but he’s been on injured reserve multiple times because of lower-body injuries.
Despite all the game action he’s missed, McCann has recorded 16 goals and 29 points in 30 games, ranking second in goals and sixth in points on the Kraken.
"McCann registered 4-3—7 in three games to lift the Kraken (26-19-9, 61 points) to a perfect week and into third place in the Pacific Division. He notched his second career four-point performance (also Feb. 22, 2024 vs. VAN: 1-3—4) with 2-2—4, including his 26th career game-winning goal, in a 5-1 victory over the Washington Capitals Jan. 27. McCann then posted 1-1—2, his sixth multi-point effort of the campaign, in a 5-2 triumph versus the Toronto Maple Leafs Jan. 29. He capped the week by scoring his 200th NHL goal (and 134th with Seattle) in a 3-2 win against the Vegas Golden Knights Jan. 31. The 29-year-old McCann, the Kraken’s all-time leader in goals and points, ranks second on the team with 16 goals and sixth with 29 points despite only playing in 30 of Seattle’s 54 total contests this season (16‑13—29)."
Joining McCann as stars of the week were Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andre Vasilevskiy, who was named second star after posting a 3-0-0 record, a .930 save percentage, a 1.95 goals-against average, and a shutout. The third star of the week was Philadelphia Flyers winger Travis Konecny, who scored five goals and seven points in four games.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.