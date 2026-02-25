Game Day 57 Lineups: Kraken Vs Stars

The 2025-26 NHL season resumes with the Seattle Kraken on the road against the Dallas Stars.
Seattle Kraken hockey returns, as coach Lane Lambert’s men will be on the road in Texas to take on the Dallas Stars.
The Kraken currently sit tied for third place in the Pacific Division with the Anaheim Ducks, and trail the Edmonton Oilers by one point for second place. The Kraken have 26 games to earn a playoff spot, and with how tight the standings are, every game matters.
The Kraken entered the Olympic break winners of five of their last six games. Their goal tonight is to carry the momentum they built before the break. The Kraken should be refreshed, as their only players who participated in the Olympics were Philipp Grubauer, Eeli Tolvanen and Kaapo Kakko.
Kakko and Tolvanen returned to practice yesterday and are projected to be in the lineup tonight.
