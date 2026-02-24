Kraken Players And Coaches Ready To Embrace The Challenges Of A Playoff Push

When NHL play resumes on Wednesday, the Seattle Kraken will be back in the thick of a playoff push.
This is only the second time in the franchise’s history that the Kraken are in the playoff race. Their first time witnessing them make the playoffs and win a round in 2023, their second season of existence.
While there are players on the team without any playoff experience and who weren’t with the team during their first and only run, everyone in the Kraken locker room is excited about the opportunity and are ready to embrace the challenges of a playoff push.
“It’s been great. We look good out there,” said Matty Beniers. “We’ve been getting to work, getting back into it, and we’re getting ready to make a playoff push.”
Beniers has taken another important step in his development this year. He’s maintained his defensive fortitude while regaining his offensive potency. Additionally, he’s taking steps as a leader, both by example and vocally. He’s blossomed into the team’s No.1 center.
If the Kraken have hopes of maintaining their spot in the playoff race and making noise in the playoffs, they’ll need Beniers to continue to level up his game.
In addition to individual performances, the Kraken need a full team effort. The Kraken play a structured game under coach Lane Lambert that demands close attention to detail. With just 26 games remaining, the Kraken could ill afford to go on extended losing streaks like they have had at points during the 2025-26 campaign. They need consistent performances and limited lulls.
“I think the guys have been dialed in, for me,” said Lambert. “They come to work. I think they’ve done a real good job of coming and, when we’re on the ice, being really dialed in. There’s a lot of energy out there.”
The Stars will be without Mikko Rantanen and Roope Hintz on Wednesday, two of their most important forwards. While the Stars still have Wyatt Johnston, Jason Robertson, and Miro Heiskanen, among other skilled players, this matchup provides the Kraken with an excellent opportunity to start on the right foot.
“I mean, it’s exciting,” veteran winger Jaden Schwartz said. “It’s fun to come to the rink. It’s good to be in this position. We’ve worked hard. We’ve had our ups and downs throughout the year, and now we’re in a good spot like lots of other teams.”
“It’s fun to play in high-pressure situations,” added Vince Dunn. “Every game, if you’re winning, you climb into the playoffs, and if you lose, you kind of slip out. So, just knowing how close it is, it’s a fun time of the year, and there’s no better feeling than being in a playoff fight.”
The Kraken currently sit in third place in the Pacific Division, trailing the Edmonton Oilers by one point for second place and five points behind the Vegas Golden Knights for the division lead. They are also tied on points with the Anaheim Ducks and three points up on the Los Angeles Kings.
