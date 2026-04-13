Kraken Douse Flames 4-1 Despite Playoff Elimination

Flames fall as rookie goalie shines. Kraken deliver a commanding 4-1 victory.
The Seattle Kraken faced the Calgary Flames Saturday in their second-to-last home game of the 2025-26 season. Despite being officially mathematically eliminated just 30 minutes before puck drop, the Kraken took to the ice with the energy and fight that seemed to go missing after the Olympic Break.
The renewed energy could be credited to the win over Vegas just two days before, or possibly to it being Nikke Kokko’s first NHL Start. With Joey Daccord and Philip Grubauer injured, and Matt Murray away for the team for personal reasons, Kokko was up.
It wasn’t until the second period that Calgary opened the scoring. It was a short-lived lead. Freddy Gaudreau tied it up for the Kraken less than a minute later and by the end of the period Chandler Stephenson and Matty Beniers added to the score. The period ended 3-1 in Seattle’s favor.
Calgary tried to rally, but Kokko held his own. At 18:31 in the third, Jordan Eberle scored on the empty Calgary net and the Kraken won 4-1. Nikke Kokko faced 27 shots, saving 26 of them and ended the night with a .963 save percentage.
The final home game of the season will commence tonight, April 13th at 6:30 pm. It is fan appreciation night: multiple giveaways and surprises are to be expected.
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