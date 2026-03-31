Kraken Earn Point In Shootout Loss To Buffalo; Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

McMann and Stephenson ignite offense, but shootout heartbreak stings. Playoff hopes flicker as Kraken chase crucial points in tight race.
The Kraken pick up another point in a shootout loss to Buffalo on Saturday. Another 2-point night from Bobby McMann (1G, 1A) and a goal from Chandler Stephenson (snapping an 11-game drought) put the Kraken up 2-0 until nearly 16 minutes into the second when Buffalo struck back.
Unfortunately, Seattle was unable to hold the lead and when overtime ended scoreless, the shootout decided it. Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer ended the night with a .944 save percentage. Coach Lane Lambert called the goaltender’s performance “outstanding.” Speaking of offensive chances Lambert added that he “thought we had a lot of really good chances. We have to score.”
With ten games remaining in the regular season, the Kraken still have the opportunity to move back into a playoff spot. As of March 30th, Seattle has 75 points on the season. The Nashville Predators, who currently occupy the 2nd Wild Card spot, are only ahead by two points at 77. Even the first-place holding Anaheim Ducks are only 11 points ahead at 86.
The next opportunity to pick up points happens Tuesday night when the Kraken face the Edmonton Oilers in Edmonton. It will be their fourth meeting this season; in previous matchups, Seattle managed a win over the Oilers once, while Edmonton has walked away victorious twice. Edmonton are currently on a 3-game win streak, and it will not be an easy contest.
As the race toward the post-season continues, no one in the Pacific Division has clinched a playoff spot. In the Central Division, both Colorado and Dallas have secured their playoff berths. There is still time and room for teams who are just out of the playoff race-like the Kraken-to make a last-minute push to shake up the standings.
The Kraken return to Climate Pledge Arena on April 2nd to face the Utah Mammoth. The game will also feature a ceremony and celebration of Adam Larsson’s 1,000 NHL games milestone.