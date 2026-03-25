Kraken Rally, Fall Short In Shootout Loss to Panthers; Larsson Skates In Thousandth NHL Game

By 7:37 into the third period, the Panthers had added two more goals to their tally. The Kraken were not ready to give up. Less than a minute after Florida brought the score to 3-0, Seattle’s Ryker Evans answered; the shutout was broken. The Panthers managed to score again at 12:12 and were once again up by three. At 14:17, Matty Beniers managed to best Panther goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky. The Kraken rallied. At 16:24, Jordan Eberle scored unassisted and just 14 seconds later, Bobby McMann tied the game after a breakaway goal. Regulation ended in a 4-4 tie, and the game moved into overtime.