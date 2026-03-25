Logo
Seattle Kraken
Powered by Roundtable
Kraken Rally, Fall Short In Shootout Loss to Panthers; Larsson Skates In Thousandth NHL Game cover image

Kraken Rally, Fall Short In Shootout Loss to Panthers; Larsson Skates In Thousandth NHL Game

Candace Kludt
7h
featured
150Members·2,236Posts
Candacekludt@THNN profile imagefeatured creator badge

Kraken stage stunning comeback, forcing shootout after a furious rally. Larsson celebrates milestone despite tough loss to the Panthers.

Tuesday night in Florida was all about the Big Cat(s).  As the Kraken prepared to face the Florida Panthers for the second time this season, Adam “Big Cat” Larsson geared up to skate in his 1,000th NHL game.  The team was hoping to pull out a win for the veteran defenseman, but unfortunately they would fall short.

The first two periods were relatively uneventful; the two teams battled back and forth but neither gamed the advantage until roughly two minutes into the second period.  Florida’s Noah Gregor intercepted a pass intended for Ryker Evans and moved the puck quickly up-ice, feeding it to Nolan Foote who snuck it past Joey Daccord.  Despite a power play opportunity, the Kraken were unable to answer and the first two periods ended with the Panthers leading 1-0.

March 24, 2026: Vinnie Hinostroza Scores On Joey Daccord photo by Sam Navarro | ImagnMarch 24, 2026: Vinnie Hinostroza Scores On Joey Daccord photo by Sam Navarro | Imagn

By 7:37 into the third period, the Panthers had added two more goals to their tally.  The Kraken were not ready to give up. Less than a minute after Florida brought the score to 3-0, Seattle’s Ryker Evans answered; the shutout was broken.  The Panthers managed to score again at 12:12 and were once again up by three.  At 14:17, Matty Beniers managed to best Panther goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky.  The Kraken rallied.  At 16:24, Jordan Eberle scored unassisted and just 14 seconds later, Bobby McMann tied the game after a breakaway goal. Regulation ended in a 4-4 tie, and the game moved into overtime.

Despite some good opportunities for both teams, overtime ended without a winner.  The shootout would decide it.  The Kraken put up Freddy Gaudreau, Bobby McMann, and and Jordan Eberle. Unfortunately, none were able to beat Bobrovsky.  The Panthers took the win off a shootout goal by Vinnie Hinostroza. The Kraken walked away with a point for their effort.

March 24, 2026: Lane Lambert talks Adam Larsson and 1,000 Games Courtesy of Seattle Kraken

For his 1,000th outing, Larsson put three shots on goal, was credited with an assist, and ended the night with a +1 defensive rating.  The Kraken have three more road games before returning home on April 2nd, when his 1,000 games ceremony and presentation of a silver stick will most likely take place.

Related:

Injuries thin the forward ranks, prompting an urgent call-up for Nyman. Can the power forward reignite the Kraken offense?
thehockeynews.comJani Nyman Recalled to Seattle On Emergency BasisInjuries thin the forward ranks, prompting an urgent call-up for Nyman. Can the power forward reignite the Kraken offense?
Seattle KrakenFlorida Panthers
Game DayPlayers