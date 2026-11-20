Seattle Kraken
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Stephen Brashear - Imagn Images
Stephen Brashear - Imagn Images
Nov 20, 2026 6:05 PMPublished Nov 20, 2026 6:05 PM
The rookie sensation powered Seattle’s dominant return to North America, fueling a franchise-record offensive surge to overwhelm Vancouver and etch his name into the Kraken history books.
Berkly Catton had a night to remember, scoring three times for his first career hat trick as the Seattle Kraken rolled to a 5-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night.
Matty Beniers finished with a goal and an assist, while Brandon Montour added two assists as Seattle picked up a convincing win in its return to North America after last week's NHL Global Series games against Carolina in Helsinki, Finland.
Seattle wasted little time putting pressure on Vancouver, firing a franchise-record 24 shots in the opening period while holding the Canucks to just five. Despite the lopsided shot count, the teams went into the first intermission tied 1-1 after both sides found the net on the power play.
Catton opened the scoring with a one-timer from the right circle, beating Vancouver goaltender Leevi Merilainen with Max Sasson serving a tripping penalty. The goal marked a welcome return to the scoresheet for the rookie, whose eight-game point streak came to an end during Seattle's two games against Carolina in Finland. The Kraken managed just two goals across those matchups against the defending Stanley Cup champions.
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Vancouver didn't have much going offensively at five-on-five, but made the most of its first-period power-play opportunity. Following a slashing penalty after Jacob Melanson's breakaway chance, Jake DeBrusk redirected a shot from deep in the right side of the zone past Philipp Grubauer to even the score.
The tie didn't last long once the second period got underway.
Beniers put Seattle back in front after Montour's slap shot missed the net and caromed right to him near the crease. Beniers made no mistake, slipping the puck behind Merilainen to give the Kraken a 2-1 advantage.
Just 54 seconds later, Catton struck again. He won a battle for the puck in the neutral zone, carried it across the blue line and fired from outside the left faceoff circle, beating Merilainen to extend Seattle's lead to 3-1. Montour picked up another assist on the play to finish with two points.
The Kraken added some insurance in the third period when Jordan Eberle scored on the power play. Beniers sent a pass toward the net that deflected off Eberle's skate and crossed the goal line, pushing the lead to 4-1.
Seattle backed off offensively over the final 20 minutes, managing just four shots in the period. Vancouver tried to take advantage, pulling Merilainen during a late power play to create a six-on-four opportunity with roughly three minutes remaining. The Canucks couldn't get anything past Seattle's penalty kill.
Catton put the finishing touch on the night with 43 seconds remaining, finding the empty net to complete his first career hat trick. Freddy Gaudreau passed up an open look at the goal to give Catton the opportunity, and the rookie made the most of it as his shot trickled through Elias Pettersson and across the goal line.
At 19, Catton became just the fifth player in Kraken history to record a hat trick, joining Jordan Eberle, Jared McCann, Brandon Montour and Jaden Schwartz.
Seattle finished with 43 shots on the night, continuing a dominant offensive performance that began in the opening period. After managing just two goals in its two games against Carolina in Finland, the Kraken found plenty of offense back on home ice and gave Catton a night he'll remember for a long time.
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