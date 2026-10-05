Bobby McMann Is Picking Up Where He Left Off in Seattle

Seattle Kraken
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Steven Bisig - Imagn Images
Steven Bisig - Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2026 12:24 PMPublished Oct 5, 2026 12:24 PM
Updated Oct 5, 2026 12:27 PM
Bobby McMann is currently on pace for 47 goals over an 84-game season.
Bobby McMann didn't need much time to make himself at home in Seattle.
The Kraken acquired the high-scoring winger at last season's trade deadline, sending a 2026 fourth-round pick and a conditional 2027 second-round pick to Toronto. What happened next made that trade look awfully cheap.
McMann scored 10 goals in just 18 games with Seattle to close out the season, then signed a six-year, $34.5 million contract extension on June 21. Now, three games into the new season, he's already picked up where he left off.
McMann scored a goal on six shots in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Flames, adding four hits and finishing plus-2. It was his second goal in as many games.
Through three games, McMann has 12 shots, seven hits, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating. He's also seeing steady work on the second line and time on the power play, giving him plenty of opportunity to keep producing.
And so far, he's taking advantage of it.
Seattle Might Be the Perfect Fit for McMann
McMann has always had the shot. He has a knack for finding open ice and getting himself into dangerous areas, too. What he hadn't shown consistently was the kind of offensive production that would make you view him as a legitimate scoring threat.
That may be changing in Seattle.
After scoring 10 goals in 18 games following the trade last season, McMann has now scored twice in his first three games this year. Keep that pace up and he'd be looking at a 56-goal season, although obviously nobody should be projecting that over an entire season just yet.
Even his post-trade production from last season is encouraging. If McMann were to score 10 goals every 18 games over an 84-game schedule, he'd finish with roughly 47 goals.
That's the more interesting number.
McMann doesn't need to become a 50-goal scorer for this contract or this trade to look like a home run. He's never been a 30-goal scorer in the NHL. His career high is 21 goals, which he scored in 74 games during the 2024-25 season.
But Seattle appears to have given him an environment where his best traits can shine.
He's getting meaningful minutes, he's playing alongside talented offensive players and he's seeing opportunities on the power play. More importantly, he seems comfortable. The confidence is obvious, and when a player with McMann's shot starts playing with confidence, the results can come quickly.
Could McMann Really Challenge for the Rocket Richard?
It's far too early to put McMann in the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy conversation. Nathan MacKinnon, Macklin Celebrini and Connor McDavid aren't exactly going to make that race easy.
Still, it's hard not to have a little fun with the possibility.
McMann has already shown that his scoring surge in Seattle wasn't simply a small-sample fluke from the end of last season. He's picked up right where he left off, and the Kraken are giving him every opportunity to continue doing so.
The biggest question now is whether he can stay healthy and sustain this level of production.
If he can, McMann could turn into one of the more surprising goal scorers in the NHL — and perhaps the biggest beneficiary of Seattle's decision to bring him in at last season's trade deadline.
Three games is obviously not enough to crown anyone a superstar.
But something is clicking in Seattle.
And Bobby McMann looks like he was meant to be a Kraken.
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