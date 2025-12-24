Ducks' Ross Johnston Fined For Roughing Kraken's Tye Kartye

Anaheim Ducks forward Ross Johnston has been fined $2,864.58, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for roughing Seattle Kraken winger Tye Kartye.

The incident occurred at 19:34 of the third period. Johnston was assessed a minor penalty for roughing and a 10-minute misconduct.

Around the midway mark of the third period, Kartye and Ducks' young star Cutter Gauthier got into a skirmish, resulting in both players receiving two-minute roughing penalties. Johnston took exception to that, as late in the third period, Johnston took a swipe at Kartye with his gloves on during a stoppage of play, leading to another skirmish between the two clubs.

Early in the game, Johnston was involved in another questionable occurrence when he collided with Vince Dunn when he did not have the puck. Dunn was forced to exit the game and did not return.

Unfortunately for the Kraken, Dunn was ruled out of Tuesday's game with an upper-body injury, but the Kraken were able to defeat the Los Angeles Kings 3-2.

