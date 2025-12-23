Vince Dunn Exits Game With Injury; No Status Update Provided Following Kraken's 3-1 Win Over Ducks

In the Seattle Kraken's 3-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks, Vince Dunn was on the receiving end of a hit/collision with Ross Johnston and was forced to exit the game.

Following the game, coach Lane Lambert did not comment on Dunn's status.

The hit occurred in the early part of the third period. The play was by the Kraken's blueline in front of the Ducks' bench. Dunn did not have the puck and was looking back at Freddy Gaudreau, who was in a board battle for the puck with Mikael Granlund. Although Dunn was skating with his head down, Johnston made no effort to avoid Dunn and followed through with his arm during the collision.

The hit knocked Dunn straight back, but he was able to get back to his feet on his own accord. Despite that, the 29-year-old would exit the game immediately after, doing so with visible frustration.

He kicked the door, broke his stick on the dasher, nearly took off the heads of Joey Daccord, equipment manager James Stuckey, and a random security guard, then threw a bag down the hallway and finally exited the game.

If Dunn is injured, the Kraken could be without their top two defenseman. Brandon Montour will miss the next four weeks with a hand injury, which puts their second-leading scorer among defensemen on the shelf. Dunn is their top scorer among defensemen and has notched five goals and 19 points in 34 games. The Kraken, a team already struggling to score goals, could be in danger if Dunn misses significant time.

No Kraken player plays more than Dunn and Montour, and replacing two minute munchers internally is a tough task.

Although losing Dunn was tough to endure, the Kraken found a way to take the lead in the third period and hold on for the win. Gaudreau scored his second goal of the season in the second period to open the scoring, but his marker was matched by Granlund later in the frame.

At the midway point of the third period, captain Jordan Eberle broke the deadlock and later added the insurance marker into the empty net. The Kraken have reeled off consecutive wins following the trade of Mason Marchment.

They are back in action tonight for their final game prior to the Christmas break. They'll be in Los Angeles to take the Kings.

