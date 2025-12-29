Former Kraken Winger Could Be Flipped Again

Former Seattle Kraken winger Mason Marchment could be flipped by the Columbus Blue Jackets again prior to the 2026 trade deadline.

Just minutes before the roster freeze, the Kraken dealt Marchment to the Blue Jackets for a pair of draft picks. The Blue Jackets are currently outside of the playoffs and sit in last place in the Metropolitan Division.

The 30-year-old Marchment is off to a good start with Columbus, scoring two goals and four points in three games and helping the Blue Jackets win twice.

Although the early results are positive, there is a possibility the Blue Jackets flip Marchment at the deadline if they are out of the playoffs. According to Chris Johnston, Marchment could be heading to another playoff team if the Blue Jackets fear they won't make the playoffs or be able to re-sign him in the off-season.

The two picks they traded to the Kraken weren't their own, so their draft capital hasn't been affected.

If Marchment is traded again, it would be the third time in less than a year. Prior to joining the Kraken, Marchment had been traded from the Toronto Maple Leafs to the Florida Panthers and then signed with the Dallas Stars.

Marchment's physical play style is effective in the playoffs, which makes him an attractive trade piece.

