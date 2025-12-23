Former Kraken Forward Off To Hot Start With New Team

During his time with the Seattle Kraken, Mason Marchment scored just four goals and 13 points in 29 games.

In two games with the Columbus Blue Jackets, the 30-year-old has scored three times.

Marchment was dealt to the Blue Jackets by the Kraken minutes before the holiday roster freeze took effect. The Kraken received a second-round pick and a fourth-round pick in exchange for the 6-foot-5 left winger. The Kraken acquired Marchment for a similar price in the off-season from the Dallas Stars, and due to his contract status, it felt as if the Kraken were always going to flip him prior to the trade deadline.

Although it was the plan and they went through with it, the Kraken had higher hopes for Marchment, but nothing came to fruition. At his best, Marchment is a physical power forward who gets to scoring areas looking to both shoot and pass. With Seattle, Marchment was unable to do so, but Columbus has seemingly unlocked it.

He scored in his Blue Jackets debut against the Anaheim Ducks and then followed up that performance with a two-goal game against the Los Angeles Kings.

Marchment scored each of his two goals against the Kings on the power play, something he never did during his time with Seattle. The first goal showed his skill. He made a move on a defender at the blueline before firing the puck through the Kings' netminder. His second marker showcased his size. He won a battle to the front of the net and was rewarded as the puck deflected off him and into the net.

His two goals were enough for the Blue Jackets. The Kings scored in the second period to cut the lead in half, but a third-period power-play goal by Kirill Marchenko clinched the win.

The Columbus Blue Jackets are now 15-15-6 with 36 points.

While the goals are what the Blues Jackets want and what the Kraken wanted, Marchment has been able to affect the game on a greater level in Columbus than he did in Seattle. He's fired seven shots on goal in two games, an average of 3.5 shots per game. In Seattle, Marchment fired just 46 shots in 29 games, an average of 1.59.

The Kraken are 2-0-0 since Marchment was traded, and the Blue Jackets are 1-1-0 since acquiring him.

