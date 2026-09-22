Four Kraken Players Hit Waivers As Seattle Makes Major Training Camp Cuts

The Seattle Kraken have trimmed their training camp roster to 25 players, placing four familiar names on waivers as the team moves closer to opening night.
The Seattle Kraken are getting closer to their opening-night roster, and several familiar names are now one step closer to returning to the AHL.
Seattle trimmed its training camp roster to 25 players Monday, making a series of cuts well ahead of the Sept. 28 deadline. Four of those players — forwards Jon-Randall Avon, John Hayden and Logan Morrison, along with goaltender Victor Ostman — must clear waivers before they can be assigned to the Coachella Valley Firebirds.
All four spent the majority of the 2025-26 season with Coachella Valley, giving the Firebirds plenty of experience as Seattle continues to sort out its NHL and AHL depth.
John Hayden
The veteran forward has appeared in 272 NHL games across five organizations since turning professional in 2017, establishing himself as a physical, hard-nosed presence wherever he has played.
He spent most of last season in Coachella Valley, recording 24 points in 67 games while piling up a career-high 127 penalty minutes.
Jon-Randall Avon
Avon also finished last season with 24 points, but he reached that mark in just 45 games.
The forward is entering his fourth professional season and his second campaign in the Kraken organization. His development has followed a gradual upward trajectory, with Avon taking another step offensively during his first full season with Coachella Valley.
The next challenge will be translating that progress into a more prominent role. If he returns to the Firebirds, Avon could have an opportunity to establish himself as a more consistent offensive contributor and potentially work his way toward a larger role within Seattle's organizational depth.
Logan Morrison
Morrison was the most productive player of the four on waivers last season, leading the Firebirds with 29 goals and 61 points in 68 games.
It represented a significant jump for the 24-year-old, who had recorded 41 points in his first AHL season and 42 the following year. After two relatively similar campaigns, Morrison finally found another gear offensively.
He has already had a brief taste of the NHL. Morrison made his Seattle debut during the 2023-24 season, appearing in four games without recording a point. His performance in the AHL last season, however, gives the Kraken another reason to keep him in the organizational picture.
Victor Ostman
Ostman is the only goaltender among Seattle's four players placed on waivers and is coming off an encouraging first full AHL season.
The 25-year-old appeared in 36 games for Coachella Valley, one more than Niklas Kokko, and finished with a 17-15-3 record and a .906 save percentage. Those numbers established Ostman as the Firebirds' de facto starter for much of the season and earned him an opportunity at the NHL level.
Seattle gave Ostman his first NHL start in April. He stopped 33 of 35 shots in the loss, offering a glimpse of what the organization could have developing behind its established goaltenders.
Ostman will enter the 2026-27 season behind Joey Daccord and Philipp Grubauer on Seattle's depth chart, with both veterans carrying cap hits of at least $5 million. For now, another season of regular work in Coachella Valley could be the most important step in Ostman's development.
With the Kraken down to 25 players, it's almost time for a new season to get underway.