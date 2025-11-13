Frederick Gaudreau Ditches The Non-Contact Jersey; Joey Daccord Remains Day-To-Day In Newest Kraken Injury Update

Seattle Kraken coach Lane Lambert provided multiple injury updates to currently injured players.

Those players were Frederick Gaudreau and goaltender Joey Daccord.

To start, he mentioned that Gaudreau is "getting real close" to a return and is now considered day-to-day. Today's practice was the 32-year-old's first skate without a non-contact jersey. It's a positive sign that he can be returning to his fourth-line center role very soon.

This season, Gaudreau recorded one assist in four games before sustaining his injury.

The other Kraken player Lambert provided an update for was goaltender Daccord. He reiterated that the 29-year-old is day-to-day and is constantly being monitored. He played in 11 of the Kraken's 16 games before he went down with an upper-body injury.

In those 11 games, Daccord posted a .900 save percentage and a 2.83 goals-against average.

Philipp Grubauer and Matt Murray have rotated since Daccord went down with the injury, and so far, it's Murray who's been the more dependable goaltender. Murray has recorded a .926 SP, while Grubauer's continuous struggles have ultimately continued, posting an .875 SP.

Unfortunately, Lambert had no update on Jared McCann's health, and he remains on the IR with a lower-body injury.

The Kraken host the Winnipeg Jets tonight, and Grubauer is the confirmed starter, set to face off against Connor Hellebuyck.

