Golden Knights Hand Kraken a Reality Check in 6-2 Loss

Seattle Kraken
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Steven Bisig - Imagn Images
Steven Bisig - Imagn Images
Oct 7, 2026 6:38 AMPublished Oct 7, 2026 6:38 AM
Updated Oct 7, 2026 8:20 AM
Seattle had some good chances early, but too many mistakes and a rough third period helped the Golden Knights cruise to a 6-2 win.
The Seattle Kraken got a piece of humble pie on Tuesday night.
After beating the Calgary Flames 6-1 twice and playing the Edmonton Oilers close, the Kraken went into Vegas and got handled by the Golden Knights in a 6-2 shellacking.
Seattle wasn't bad to start. The Kraken came out with some jump, led 8-3 in shots and created a few good chances around the Vegas net. Shane Wright had two looks in tight during one good stretch in the first period, but Seattle couldn't finish either one.
Vegas did.
Victor Olofsson opened the scoring when a Rasmus Andersson shot caught his skate and deflected past Joey Daccord. Seattle challenged the play for goaltender interference, but the call stood, sending the Kraken right back to the penalty kill.
Seattle killed it off.
The next one was a different story.
Brandon Montour was called for interference, and Tomáš Hertl worked his way to the front of the net. Mark Stone found him with a pass from below the goal line, and Hertl put it away to make it 2-0.
Seattle had a chance to answer early in the second period.
Instead, another mistake put them in an even deeper hole.
Montour's stick broke on a power-play shot just 17 seconds into the period. Vegas quickly turned the play the other way, creating a two-on-one. Jack Eichel found Stone, who scored shorthanded.
It was 3-0.
From there, the Kraken started chasing the game.
Olofsson scored his second of the night midway through the period. Eichel then made it 5-0 after jumping on a Bobby McMann turnover and going in alone.
Daccord was pulled after allowing five goals on 21 shots. Philipp Grubauer took over for the third period.
By then, there wasn't much left to salvage.
Shane Wright did his part to avoid the shutout. Kaapo Kakko found him in the high slot, and Wright snapped a wrist shot past Adin Hill for his second goal of the season.
Wright nearly had another a little over a minute later, but his shot from a sharp angle caught the post.
Then the game took an ugly turn.
Ben Meyers took Victor Olofsson into the boards with 12 minutes left, earning a five-minute major and a game misconduct. Olofsson was slow to get up and needed help getting off the ice.
The hit didn't sit well with Seattle.
Montour and Stone dropped the gloves shortly afterward. With the game already out of reach, there wasn't much the fight could change, but Montour clearly wanted to answer for his teammate.
Vegas made the Kraken pay anyway.
Hertl scored his second of the night on the ensuing five-minute power play, putting Vegas back up by five.
The third period had plenty of extracurricular activity after that.
Ryan Winterton took a run at Trevor Connelly, bringing Rasmus Andersson into the mix. Vince Dunn stepped in for Winterton, and the pushing and shoving continued.
Seattle eventually got a five-on-three after Jeremy Lauzon was called for roughing Shane Wright.
Jared McCann scored on the power play for his first goal of the season, making it 6-2.
Winterton later dropped the gloves with Marc Gatcomb in response to the hit on Connelly.
By then, the final outcome was already settled.
The Kraken had some good moments early, but they couldn't sustain them. Once Vegas started forcing turnovers and getting chances on special teams, Seattle had a hard time keeping up.
The Golden Knights were simply sharper.
Seattle had beaten Vegas three times last season. On Tuesday, the Golden Knights looked like the team that came within two wins of the Stanley Cup.
The Kraken made too many mistakes, couldn't capitalize on their early chances and spent too much of the night trying to catch up.
The Meyers hit on Olofsson will likely get some attention from the league, and Winterton's response to the Connelly hit gave Seattle a little bit of pushback in what was otherwise a frustrating night.
Other than that, it was a pretty poor showing.
Seattle has a tough road trip coming up. They'll need to clean this one up quickly.
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