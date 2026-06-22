"I Want to Reach My Potential": Bobby McMann Stays with Kraken

On Sunday, June 21st, the Seattle Kraken announced that the team had agreed to terms with pending unrestricted free agent Bobby McMann.
“I want to be the biggest impact player I can be on a team,” McMann told NHL.com. “I want to be the best contributor I can bring, and I want to reach my potential.”
The terms of McMann’s deal are a six-year, $34 million deal that keeps him with the Kraken until the 2031-32 season.
Regarding the terms of the deal, McMann shared he was happy with the length of the contract.
“I’ve kind of always wanted a longer deal to kind of dig deep into how I can get myself to be the best that I can be,” McMann said. “And I think the security of it offers that ease and that mental stability to feel like, ‘OK, I can work on my game. And if things don’t work right away, then I have that little bit of a leash to get my game to as good as it can possibly be.”
Kraken General Manager Jason Botterill emphasized the importance of McMann's return to the team.
"Re-signing Bobby was a priority this summer,” Botterill said to NHL.com. “He made an immediate impact in our lineup with his size, speed, and goal scoring. There's a lot to love about his game. We're thrilled he wants to call Seattle home for years to come."
McMann appeared in 18 games last season for the Seattle Kraken, scoring 10 goals and recording 4 assists. The undrafted 30-year-old was traded from the Toronto Maple Leafs on March 6, 2026.
In five seasons in the NHL, McMann has appeared in 218 games, tallying 64 goals and 41 assists.
He further shared his mindset regarding the new deal and the impact it will have on the Kraken over the next six seasons.
“I’m starting to be a bit of an older player, a bit of a veteran in a league where I can somewhat fill the role on the leadership side of it,” McMann told NHL.com. “The mentorship side of it. That gets me excited. That I can have a part in shaping the organization, shaping younger players, and pushing it in a direction that’s winning hockey.”