Kraken Ink Six Year Deal With Bobby McMann
Candace Kludt2hUpdated Jun 22, 2026, 04:31featured
Seattle secures their record-breaking forward long-term, locking down the physical offensive powerhouse whose historic debut and relentless net-front presence have transformed him into a cornerstone franchise fixture.
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