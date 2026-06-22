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Kraken Ink Six Year Deal With Bobby McMann

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Candace Kludt
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Updated Jun 22, 2026, 04:31
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Seattle secures their record-breaking forward long-term, locking down the physical offensive powerhouse whose historic debut and relentless net-front presence have transformed him into a cornerstone franchise fixture.

On Sunday, the Kraken announced they have re-signed Bobby McMann to a 6-year, $5.75 million AAV, deal that will begin with the 2026-27 season.  During the end-of-season press conference, GM Jason Botterill indicated talks had already started with McMann’s team, and that keeping him in Seattle was a priority for the franchise.  

McMann made waves before he even made it to Seattle.  The 30-year-old forward was traded to the Kraken in March and after a delay while his Visa paperwork was sorted, he joined the team in Vancouver.  In his Kraken debut he put up two goals and an assist; the first in franchise history to record multiple goals in their first game.

In 18 games with the Kraken, McMann posted 10 goals and 4 assists.  He set franchise records as the first to score two goals in their debut, the first to record multiple points in their first two games, and the record for most goals (8) and points (12) through their first 10 games.

Fans welcomed McMann with open arms.  His physical, punishing style of play made an immediate impact on the Kraken offense that got fans excited.  McMann’s ability to push to the front of the net to take advantage of loose pucks, and his positional awareness that allows him to always be in the right place, make him a dynamic and exciting player to watch.  

Related:

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thehockeynews.comJustin Schultz Returns To Seattle In Player Development RoleThe two-time Stanley Cup champion retires from the ice to mentor Kraken prospects, reuniting with former Pittsburgh colleagues to instill the pro habits necessary for NHL longevity.
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