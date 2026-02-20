Kaapo Kakko, Team Finland Drop Semifinal Contest To Canada As Eeli Tolvanen Loses Place In Lineup

Team Canada defeated Team Finland 3-2 to head to the gold medal game. Seattle Kraken’s Kaapo Kakko and Eeli Tolvanen will battle with Finland in the bronze medal game.
Team Finland was treated similarly to the way they treated Switzerland in the quarterfinals.
Finland held a two-goal lead in the second period after Erik Haula netted a shorthanded goal.
Canada remained strong and scored a power play goal to cut the lead in half. Heading into the third period, they trailed 2-1.
In the third period, a one-timer from the stick of Shea Theodore tied the game at 2-2. Late in the third period, Nathan MacKinnon drew a high-sticking penalty and then scored the game-winner with 36 seconds remaining in the game.
Finland elected to challenge the goal for offside, but the goal stood. San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini remained onside by the slimmest of margins.
Canada now heads to the gold medal game to take on the winner of Team USA and Slovakia. Finland will await the loser of that matchup in the bronze medal game.
Kakko was held off the scoresheet in the semifinals, and like most Finnish players, who nullified offensively. Kakko had a few nice chances, but Finland spent most of the game defending its lead while Canada kept up the offensive pressure.
Eeli Tovanen was held out of the Finnish lineup for the first time this tournament, replaced by Montreal Canadiens’ Oliver Kapanen. Kapanen did not see the ice in the semifinal fixture.
Kakko, Tolvanen, and Finland will play for the bronze medal on Saturday.
