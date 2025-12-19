Kraken Defenseman Dealt In QMJHL Blockbuster Trade

Seattle Kraken prospect Alexis Bernier has been traded from the Baie-Comeau Drakkar to the Chicoutimi Saguenéens.

The Drakkar acquired 16-year-old Leo-Gabriel Gosselin and five draft picks in exchange for Bernier. The picks involved are Quebec's 2027 first-rounder, and Chicoutimi's own 2027 second, 2027 fourth, 2028 fourth and 2028 fifth.

Bernier is yet to play a game this season as he recovers from off-season ACL surgery. Although he hasn't played a game this season, the Saguenéens are acquiring a top QMJHL defenseman, one who finished as the runner-up in Defender of the Year voting in 2024-25.

Drafted in the third round (73rd overall) in 2024 by the Kraken, Bernier is a 19-year-old, 6-foot-1, 191-pound right-handed defenseman. When Bernier was selected by the Kraken, he was known more as a defensive defenseman with puck-moving capabilities.

Last season, he proved he was more than that, adding an offensive element to his game. He finished the 2024-25 season scoring 14 goals and 46 points in 59 games. He finished fourth on his team in points and fifth in goals.

Bernier will be leaving a Drakkar team that ranks dead last in the QMJHL and will be joining a Saguenéens team that sits in first place. The Saguenéens roster several NHL-drafted prospects: Maxim Masse (Anaheim Ducks), Emile Guite (Ducks), Maxim Schafer (Washington Capitals), Alex Huang (Nashville Predators) and Tomas Lavoie (Utah Mammoth), who was also recently acquired via trade.

It remains unknown when Bernier could return to the Saguenéens lineup, but when he does, he'll improve an already loaded QMJHL club.

