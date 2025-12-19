Saguenéens Acquire Seattle Kraken Prospect Bernier From Drakkar

The Chicoutimi Saguenéens continue to load up, acquiring Seattle Kraken prospect blueliner Alexis Bernier from the Baie-Comeau Drakkar in exchange for 16-year-old Leo-Gabriel Gosselin and five draft picks.

The picks involved are Quebec's 2027 first-rounder, and Chicoutimi's own 2027 second, 2027 fourth, 2028 fourth and 2028 fifth.

Bernier is a top defenseman in this league, finishing as the runner-up in defender of the year voting in 2024-25. Unfortunately, he suffered an ACL injury that required off-season surgery and hasn't played yet this season.

When healthy, the Kraken prospect has put up 145 points in 190 career QMJHL games across three seasons. He'll be a huge boost when healthy to a Sags blue line already featuring Alex Huang, Peteris Bulans, Xavier Daigle and is also acquiring Tomas Lavoie from Cape Breton.

Gosselin is a nice prospect to get in return, a second-round pick by Chicoutimi in the 2025 QMJHL draft. He's only appeared in one game this season for Chicoutimi, where he recorded two assists, while he's lit up the U18 AAA circuit, scoring 36 points in 28 games.

He's also committed to the NCAA's Renssaler Polytechnic Institution for the 2028-29 season.

The Drakkar sit dead last in the QMJHL by a good margin, and part of that reason is losing the ability of Bernier all season due to injury. Now, they pick up a good prospect and lots of draft capital as they focus on the future.

