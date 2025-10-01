Kraken Defenseman Expected To Be Out 6-8 Weeks With Upper-Body Injury

Seattle Kraken defenseman Ryker Evans is expected to miss the next 6-8 weeks with an upper-body injury.

The 23-year-old defenseman joins the growing list of Kraken players dealing with injuries. Evans is now the second Kraken player to be announced out long-term.

It's unclear when Evans suffered the injury, as he played 25:40 of ice time against the Calgary Flames on Monday. He's played in four pre-season games, logging big minutes in each.

Evans was handed a two-year, $2.05 million AAV contract in the off-season after he scored five goals and 25 points in 73 games.

On the backend, the Kraken are now dealing with injuries to Evans, Vince Dunn and Brandon Montour. Dunn and Montour have not been ruled out for the season opener, but they also haven't been confirmed to be playing.

Up front, Kaapo Kakko is joined on the injured list by Chandler Stephenson and Jared McCann, who are both considered day-to-day.

The Kraken lineup is thin, but it does open up opportunities for young prospects to start the season on the roster and also higher in the lineup. Ville Ottavainen is likely the biggest beneficiary of the injuries the Kraken defenseman have sustained.

Kraken Coach Confident Pair Of Veterans Will be Ready For Season Opener

Seattle Kraken winger Jared McCann and defenseman Brandon Montour remain on the sidelines with injuries, but the pair of veterans are trending towards returning.