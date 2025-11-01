Kraken Defenseman Returns To Practice In Non-Contact Jersey; Still No Sign Of Jared McCann And Frederick Gaudreau

On Friday, the Seattle Kraken welcomed back defenseman Ryker Evans as he took part in his first practice, but Jared McCann and Frederick Gaudreau remained away from the team.

Evans skated for the first time since it was announced that he would be out 6-8 weeks with an upper-body injury, doing so in a non-contact jersey.

The 23-year-old played in 73 games last season, scoring five goals and 25 points. He also earned a spot on Team Canada's World Championship roster, where he skated in eight games, notching two assists.

Evans is set to be a key member of the Kraken's defense core now and in the future. His return should greatly benefit the Kraken.

Kaapo Kakko was also skating with the team today, as coach Lane Lambert mentioned he's working toward a return but remains on the injured reserve.

He also had updates for McCann and Gaudreau. McCann is still considered day-to-day, but he couldn't provide much on a possible return date. Gaudreau is making progress, but Lambert believes he is not expected back for a while.

The Kraken host the New York Rangers tonight at Climate Pledge Arena with puck drop set for 7 p.m. PST.

