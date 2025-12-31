Kraken's Berkly Catton Making Number Change

Seattle Kraken rookie Berkly Catton is changing his jersey number from 77 to his accustomed 27.

Catton has worn 27 throughout his career, including his time with the Spokane Chiefs in the WHL. When he began his NHL career, Mason Marchment was wearing No.27, so Catton settled for No.77. Now that Marchment has been traded, it provided him the opportunity to switch back to 27.

The 19-year-old recently returned from an injury and has skated in the Kraken's previous three games. On the season, Catton has notched five assists in 24 games.

The 2024 eighth overall pick is a natural center but has been playing more on the wing during his rookie campaign. His speed and agility, combined with his puckhandling, make him an offensive threat. As he gains experience and refines his offensive game, he could become the Kraken's biggest offensive threat.

Recently, Catton was asked about the decision to remain with the Kraken instead of joining Team Canada's World Junior Team.

"I think there was a lot of, maybe, talk around that, whether I was going to go or not. But it was a win-win situation," said Catton. "I think, in my eyes, I either get to be in the NHL or on the World Junior team. It's two pretty good places to be. So, I know lots of the guys on that team, and I'm cheering them on from afar."

Catton has done a lot of things right, and it's why he remains with the Kraken. In the second half of the season, Catton's goal is to score his first career goal and continue to fight for more minutes.

