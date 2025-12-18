Kraken's Jake O'Brien Cut From Team Canada's World Junior Squad

Team Canada made three cuts to their World Junior Championship roster this morning, and Seattle Kraken top prospect Jake O'Brien is one of the three players returning to their junior clubs.

Alongside O'Brien, winger Marek Vanacker and defenseman Jackson Smith have been cut from the roster. With these three cuts, Canada's roster is complete, pending a goaltender cut. Berkly Catton and San Jose Sharks defenseman Sam Dickinson are possible late additions, but at the moment, both seem like they'll remain with their NHL clubs.

The moves come following Canada's 2-1 win over Sweden in their first pre-tournament game on Wednesday. O'Brien, Vanacker and Smith were in the lineup for the game, but were always viewed as outside shots to make the roster. Ultimately, Canada felt they had players to fill the roles those players served, and they were released.

Unfortunately for O'Brien, Canada's roster features several two-way playmaking centers. Jett Luchanko is expected to take on the tough matchups and has the experience advantage over O'Brien. Caleb Desnoyers and Sam O'Reilly, alongside Michael Misa, can fill the shoes O'Brien wears.

Although O'Brien would have loved to earn a spot on the team, he and Vanacker will return to the Brantford Bulldogs in the OHL, where they have been dominant. They'll be without teammates Adam Benak, Adam Jiricek, Ben Danford and Luchanko, but the duo should be enough to keep the Bulldogs clicking.

O'Brien is eligible to earn a spot on Team Canada at next year's event, and as long as he is not injured or playing in the NHL, O'Brien is expected to be a lock to make the team and play a large role.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.