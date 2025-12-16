Kraken's Berkly Catton Takes The Ice In A Non-Contact Jersey

On Sunday, Seattle Kraken rookie Berkly Catton took the ice in a non-contact jersey just six days after being announced out week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

The rookie has been placed on the injured reserve and would be eligible to return whenever he is healthy. Through 21 games this season, the 19-year-old has five assists while averaging 12:25 of ice time.

Catton skated on Sunday following the Kraken's practice. His time on the ice was very brief, as he completed some work with assistant coach Jessica Campbell.

The initial timetable for Catton was very vague. The week-to-week status could result in a player missing months or just two weeks. Catton is very early in this recovery process, so an immediate return is almost out of the question.

Catton returning to the ice could create an avenue to possibly be loaned to Team Canada for the world juniors, but that also seems like a long shot at the moment, although plenty can change before the Dec. 22 cut-off date.

The sooner Catton can return to the lineup, the better. The Kraken are dealing with injuries to Jared McCann and Jaden Schwartz at the moment, which creates an opportunity for Catton to see more minutes and an increased role.

