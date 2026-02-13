Kraken's Kaapo Kakko Records First Olympic Point As Finland Defeated Sweden 4-1

Ottawa Senators’ Nikolas Matinpalo got the scoring started for Finland in the first period, with Kakko picking up an assist.
Kakko’s line with Lundell and Luostarinen continued their strong play, adding another goal in the opening frame. The goal scored by Lundell was assisted by his Florida Panthers teammates Luostarinen and Niko Mikkola.
Team Sweden was able to cut the lead in half with a power play goal by Rasmus Dahlin in the second period, but Finland added another pair of unanswered goals to secure the win.
Kakko finished the game with one assist, two shots on goal, two penalty minutes and a plus-2 rating. His Kraken teammates, Eeli Tolvanen, finished the game with no points and no shots against Sweden.
Finland is back in action tomorrow when they take on Team Italy in the final game of the group stage.
