Kraken's Oscar Fisker Molgaard Selected To Denmark's 2026 Olympic Roster

Seattle Kraken youngster Oscar Fisker Molgaard has been selected to Team Denmark's 2026 Milano Cortina Olympic roster.

The 20-year-old is participating in his rookie campaign in the AHL with the Coachella Valley Firebirds. He's impressed so far, scoring six goals and 18 points in 28 games. His stellar two-way game earned him a call-up to the NHL, where he skated in two games, recording one assist.

He has flown up the Kraken's prospect rankings and has shown consistently that he is a future NHL player.

Fisker Molgaard has plenty of experience playing with Denmark. He's represented Denmark at the World Championship three times in his career, notching two goals and 11 points in 23 games. Fisker Molgaard has also represented Denmark at the World Junior qualifying tournament and the U-18 qualifiers. He also skated in all three Olympic qualifier games last year, but failed to record any points.

Denmark is bringing multiple NHL players, including Carolina Hurricanes' Nikolaj Ehlers and former Seattle Kraken and current Tampa Bay Lightning winger Oliver Bjorkstrand. Denmark is likely a long shot to win a medal, but they did upset Canada at the 2025 World Championship, which should give them confidence heading into the Olympics.

Denmark's Roster

Forwards:

Alexander True — JYP Jyväskylä (Liiga)

Christian Wejse — Fischtown Bremerhaven (DEL)

Frederik Storm — Kölner Haie (DEL)

Joachim Blichfeld — Tappara (Liiga)

Jonas Røndbjerg — Vegas Golden Knights (NHL)

Lars Eller — Ottawa Senators (NHL)

Mathias Bau — Herning Blue Fox (Metal Ligaen)

Mikkel Aagaard — Skellefteå AIK (SHL)

Morten Poulsen — Herning Blue Fox (Metal Ligaen)

Nick Olesen — Motor České Budějovice (Extraliga)

Nicklas Jensen — Rapperswil-Jona Lakers (NL)

Nikolaj Ehlers — Carolina Hurricanes (NHL)

Oliver Björkstrand — Tampa Bay Lightning (NHL)

Oscar Fisker Mølgaard — Seattle Kraken (NHL)

Patrick Russell — Kölner Haie (DEL)

Defenseman:

Anders Koch — Graz 99 (ICEHL)

Jesper Jensen Aabo — Klagenfurt KAC (ICEHL)

Markus Lauridsen — Pustertal HC (ICEHL)

Matias Lassen — Iserlohn Roosters (DEL)

Nicholas B. Jensen — Fischtown Bremerhaven (DEL)

Oliver Lauridsen — TPS Turku (Liiga)

Phillip Bruggisser — Fischtown Bremerhaven (DEL)

Goaltenders:

Frederik Andersen — Carolina Hurricanes (NHL)

Frederik Dichow — HV71 (SHL)

Mads Søgaard — Ottawa Senators (NHL)

