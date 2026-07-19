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Report: Canucks Interested In Shane Wright

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Vani Hanamirian
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The Vancouver Canucks are reportedly interested in Seattle Kraken forward Shane Wright.

According to an article by Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman in Canada, Shane Wright's agent, Kurt Overhardt, said Kraken general manager Jason Botterill has "agreed to move" Wright to a new team this summer.

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Wright was selected fourth overall by the Seattle Kraken in the 2022 NHL Draft and has spent four seasons with the team.

The 22-year-old has appeared in 169 games, with 36 goals and 42 assists.

According to an article by Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman in Canada, Shane Wright's agent, Kurt Overhardt, said Kraken general manager Jason Botterill has "agreed to move" Wright to a new team this summer.
thehockeynews.comREPORT: Kraken "Agree To Move" Shane WrightAccording to an article by Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman in Canada, Shane Wright's agent, Kurt Overhardt, said Kraken general manager Jason Botterill has "agreed to move" Wright to a new team this summer.

Last season, in his second full season, Wright totaled 12 goals and 15 assists in 74 games.

The forward has not panned out as the player the Kraken expected when he was selected in the 2022 draft.

Uncertainty over who becomes the next GM of the Detroit Red Wings means uncertainty for players (such as Alex DeBrincat) who are UFA-eligible next summer. Meanwhile, there's talk that the Vancouver Canucks could be interested in Seattle Kraken center Shane Wright.
thehockeynews.comNHL Rumor Roundup: Update On The Red Wings; Latest Shane Wright BuzzUncertainty over who becomes the next GM of the Detroit Red Wings means uncertainty for players (such as Alex DeBrincat) who are UFA-eligible next summer. Meanwhile, there's talk that the Vancouver Canucks could be interested in Seattle Kraken center Shane Wright.

Could Vancouver be a destination for Wright? 

Ben Kuzma of The Province indicated that sources said the Vancouver Canucks are Wright’s preferred destination because of what they could become once their rebuild is complete, if Seattle moves him.

The Kraken have made it clear that they will not part ways with Wright unless the trade price is right. 

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