Seattle Kraken Select Casey Mutryn With the 38th Overall Pick

The Seattle Kraken have selected Casey Mutryn with the 38th overall selection in\nthe 2026 NHL Draft. \n\nThe 17-year-old right winger spent the past two seasons with the U.S. National\nTeam Development Program (USNTDP). \n\nThe 6-foot-3, 200 pound player, appeared in 25 games for the USNTDP Juniors last\nseason. He recorded seven goals and nine assists. \n\nMutryn's older brother, Teddy, was drafted by the San Jose Sharks in the third\nround of the 2025 NHL Draft. \n\nBoth brothers are expected to play at Boston College in the 2026-27 season. \n\nMutryn was the second player selected for the Kraken in the draft. The team\npreviously selected Chase Reid with the seventh overall pick. \n\nRelated:\n\nDraft 2026: Chase Reid "Can't wait to get started" In Seattle\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/7f51baf5-82d1-4d83-a74f-195fd068c650.jpeg]\nDraft 2026: Chase Reid "Can't wait to get started" In Seattle The Kraken snagged\na dynamic, high-scoring defenseman at seventh overall. Now, the OHL standout\nbrings his elite skating and puck-moving prowess to Seattle before heading to\nMichigan State.\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/seattle-kraken/latest-news/draft-2026-chase-reid-cant-wait-to-get-started-in-seattle]