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Seattle Kraken Select Casey Mutryn With the 38th Overall Pick

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Vani Hanamirian
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The Seattle Kraken have selected Casey Mutryn with the 38th overall selection in the 2026 NHL Draft. 

The 17-year-old right winger spent the past two seasons with the U.S. National Team Development Program (USNTDP). 

The 6-foot-3, 200 pound player, appeared in 25 games for the USNTDP Juniors last season. He recorded seven goals and nine assists. 

Mutryn's older brother, Teddy, was drafted by the San Jose Sharks in the third round of the 2025 NHL Draft. 

Both brothers are expected to play at Boston College in the 2026-27 season. 

Mutryn was the second player selected for the Kraken in the draft. The team previously selected Chase Reid with the seventh overall pick. 

Related:

The Kraken snagged a dynamic, high-scoring defenseman at seventh overall. Now, the OHL standout brings his elite skating and puck-moving prowess to Seattle before heading to Michigan State.
thehockeynews.comDraft 2026: Chase Reid "Can't wait to get started" In SeattleThe Kraken snagged a dynamic, high-scoring defenseman at seventh overall. Now, the OHL standout brings his elite skating and puck-moving prowess to Seattle before heading to Michigan State.
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