Brandon Montour Hits 300 Point Milestone In Three Point Outing

The Kraken were down 2-0 when the third period of their match up against the Montreal Canadiens began on October 28th. Less than six minutes into the period, the Canadiens put up a 3rd point. With nothing to show for 40 minutes of play, it seemed like the game was already lost. Enter Brandon Montour.

Just under 9 minutes into the period, Montour recorded the first Kraken goal of the night—point 298—with assists from Berkly Catton and Mason Marchment. At 15:17, he was credited with an assist on Shane Wright’s goal (point 299). With under 5 minutes remaining and still down 3-2, Montour netted one more tying the game and earning his 300th career NHL point.

Drafted by Anaheim in 2014, Brandon Montour officially joined the NHL in the 2016-17 season. He spent two and a half seasons with the Ducks before a trade sent him to Buffalo. Another trade during the 2020-21 season sent him south to Florida where he helped the Panthers win the Stanley Cup in 2024. He joined the Kraken during the summer of 2024 as a free agent.

Montour’s highest-point season occurred in 2022-23 with the Florida Panthers where he reached 73 points. So far this season, his second with the Kraken, he has recorded 7 points in 6 games played.

The Kraken went on to lose to Montreal in overtime despite the third-period rally led by Brandon Montour. The 300-point milestone gave the city something to celebrate, a metaphorical “spoonful of sugar”. Here’s to the next 300, Monty.

