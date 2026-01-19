Firebirds' Jani Nyman Wins AHL Player Of The Week

Coachella Valley Firebirds winger Jani Nyman has been named the AHL’s player of the week.
The 21-year-old notched an impressive six goals and seven points in four games, which included three consecutive games with two goals. Nyman has dominated the AHL since his assignment to the Firebirds, scoring seven goals and nine points in nine games.
This is just Nyman’s second season of North American professional hockey, but he has shown no issues adapting to the AHL’s level and style of play. In his rookie campaign, he scored 28 goals and 44 points in 56 games. His 28 goals led the Firebirds and ranked tied for eighth among all AHL players.
His impressive numbers earned him a call-up to the NHL before the season’s end, and it earned him a spot on the roster following this season’s pre-season and training camp. His time in the NHL has had its fair share of ups and downs.
He played 24 games before his demotion, scoring four goals and six points. Unfortunately for Nyman, he never truly earned coach Lane Lambert’s trust, which is why he averaged a measly 10:42 of ice time.
Although he was demoted, Nyman will still be a vital part of the Seattle Kraken’s future. There isn’t a player on the current Kraken roster or in their prospect pool that possesses his shooting abilities. His shot is heavy and accurate, and he can score in many different facets.
He can rip a one-timer on the power play or beat a goaltender clean with a wrist shot from the slot. Nyman’s game needs refinement, both offensively and defensively. Nyman needs to improve at finding open areas of the ice and make a greater effort to get to the dirty areas, especially in front of the opponent’s net.
If he can work on those things while continuing his impressive production, Nyman will be back up with the Kraken in no time and could cement his role.
