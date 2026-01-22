Kraken Prospect Records First Career AHL Hat Trick

Jugnauth opened the scoring in the first period before Rehkopf added his sixth goal of the season to extend the Firebirds’ lead. The Barracuda scored twice in the middle frame to tie the game, but Rehkopf was back at it, regaining the Firebirds’ lead. He added another in the third period to give the Firebirds some insurance. It proved to be vital as the Barracuda added another goal to cut the lead to one. Thankfully for the Firebirds, they held on to win 4-3.