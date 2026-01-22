Kraken Prospect Records First Career AHL Hat Trick

Seattle Kraken prospect and Coachella Valley Firebirds winger Carson Rehkopf recorded his first career professional hat trick in a 4-3 win.
On Wednesday, the Coachella Valley Firebirds took on the San Jose Baracuda, pulling off a thrilling 4-3 win.
Both the Firebirds and the Barracuda are filled with young talent players. The Barracuda’s roster features Quentin Musty, Kasper Halttunen, Filip Bystedt, and Luca Cagnoni. The Firebirds’ roster features young talent such as Jani Nyman, Jagger Firkus, Eduard Sale, Oscar Fisker Molgaard, Carson Rehkopf, and Tyson Jugnauth, among others.
One player stood out more than anyone else, and it was 21-year-old Carson Rehkopf. The transition to the AHL hasn’t been as smooth as Rehkopf would have hoped for. Despite his 6-foot-2 frame and strong skating, he’s struggled to rack up the points. But Wednesday’s affair was a different story, as the young winger posted his first career professional hat trick.
Jugnauth opened the scoring in the first period before Rehkopf added his sixth goal of the season to extend the Firebirds’ lead. The Barracuda scored twice in the middle frame to tie the game, but Rehkopf was back at it, regaining the Firebirds’ lead. He added another in the third period to give the Firebirds some insurance. It proved to be vital as the Barracuda added another goal to cut the lead to one. Thankfully for the Firebirds, they held on to win 4-3.
Rehkopf is up to eight goals and 12 points in 39 games. Those numbers are lower than what he and the organization expected, but both parties hope this game breeds confidence in the 2023 second-round pick.
Rehkopf has plenty of offensive tools and a sound defensive game, which project him as a middle-six forward in the NHL. He likely won’t have the opportunity to make his NHL debut this season, but if he can end the AHL season on a high note, he could put himself in contention to earn a call-up next year.
