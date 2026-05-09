Prospect Roundup: Jake O'Brien Reports To Coachella Valley Firebirds

O’Brien put up a 1.75 points-per-game average in the regular season: 28 goals and 65 assists across 53 games played. In the playoffs, he skated in 15 games and added 6 goals and 17 assists. The 8th-overall pick is best known for his ability to thread his way through his opponents, anticipating their movements and sneaking pucks over, under, around, and through the smallest openings. His uncanny ability to predict not only his opponents, but also his teammates’ movements allows him to create chances from the most untenable situation.