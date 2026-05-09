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Prospect Roundup: Jake O'Brien Reports To Coachella Valley Firebirds

Candace Kludt
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Fresh off a dominant OHL campaign, the eighth-overall pick brings his elite playmaking and vision to the desert to integrate with the Firebirds' staff and professional culture.

2025 First Round pick Jake O’Brien has been reassigned to the Coachella Valley Firebirds.  His season with the Brantford Bulldogs of the OHL came to an end May 4th after a game 7 loss to the Barrie Broncos in the conference final.  

O’Brien put up a 1.75 points-per-game average in the regular season: 28 goals and 65 assists across 53 games played.  In the playoffs, he skated in 15 games and added 6 goals and 17 assists.  The 8th-overall pick is best known for his ability to thread his way through his opponents, anticipating their movements and sneaking pucks over, under, around, and through the smallest openings.  His uncanny ability to predict not only his opponents, but also his teammates’ movements allows him to create chances from the most untenable situation.  

Similar to Ryden Evers, it is unlikely that O’Brien will see any playing time in Coachella Valley.  Instead, he will have the opportunity to practice with the team and get familiar with the facilities and coaching staff.  With the recent rule changes allowing 19-year old first round picks to play in the AHL, it is entirely possible he will be with the team full-time in the 2026 season.

Related:

Facing elimination, Coachella Valley unleashed a second-period surge and a dominant six-goal performance to stun Ontario, keeping their playoff dreams alive for a decisive winner-take-all showdown.
thehockeynews.comFirebirds Force Game Five With 6-2 Win Over ReignFacing elimination, Coachella Valley unleashed a second-period surge and a dominant six-goal performance to stun Ontario, keeping their playoff dreams alive for a decisive winner-take-all showdown.
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