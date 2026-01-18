(1-18-26) Blues-Oilers Gameday Lineup

When the puck drops at 7 p.m. for the St. Louis Blues (19-21-8) and Edmonton Oilers (24-17-8) for the start of a three-game road trip for St. Louis, it will be a handful of opportunities at establishing a three-game winning streak.
That’s what’s at stake for the Blues, who open the trip (FDSNMW, ESPN 101.1-FM) in search of that elusive marker.
But what’s also in the board is the return of Dylan Holloway, will make his return after missing 15 games with a right high ankle sprain.
The 24-year-old was a full participant in practice on Saturday and was working on one of the team’s power-play units, but coach Jim Montgomery wouldn’t commit to a return on Sunday when asked after practice, only saying he would probably play on the three-game trip that includes the Winnipeg Jets and Dallas Stars.
With Holloway, who has 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) in 33 games, returning, the Blues do not have to make a corresponding move after activating the left winger.
- - -
And after two impressive wins on home ice this past week, against the Carolina Hurricanes 3-0 last Tuesday before putting a halt to the 11-game winning streak of the Tampa Bay Lightning (3-2 in a shootout) on Friday, the Blues are hopeful. But it’s no the one-all, end-all either.
“No, because we’re caring that we’re playing the right way,” Montgomery said. “You’re not always going to get the results, but if we feel like we’re playing the right way, the results will come.”
Playing the right way hasn’t always been the case after winning two straight previously. Case-in-point the last time it happened was Jan. 7 when the Blues started their last road trip, they were blitzed 7-3 against the Chicago Blackhawks and did not look good in doing so.
They’ve gone 0-4-0 and been outscored 24-9 in previous attempts to win three straight. But what Montgomery saw last week, and more specifically against a very good Lightning side, is something that will need to continue if they are to end this cycle of up and down play.
“The thing I really liked is how well we checked in the third period,” Montgomery said of the last game. “We checked fast, we played defense fast in all three zones and it led to us having a lot more O-zone time. That was the period that led to us having the most O-zone time and I felt that everybody was on the same page and everybody checked really fast. The next step is playing offense really fast.”
That will be a challenge against the Oilers, who are playing the second of back-to-back games having blown out the Vancouver Canucks, 6-0, on Saturday.
The Blues will catch a break not having to face Leon Draisaitl, who has taken a leave of absence for personal reasons to attend to a family matter in his native Germany, but will have to go against Connor McDavid, who is once again tearing up the league and going toe-to-toe with Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche for most points. McDavid has 83 (30 goals, 53 assists) in 49 games; his 30 goals is second in the NHL behind MacKinnon’s 36. MacKinnon has 82 points
“Just like the last two games, we haven’t really focused on Carolina or Tampa Bay,” Montgomery said. “There’s certain things you need to know about all these teams. We’re really focused on our competitive levels, our pace of how we’re playing and how we’re managing the game. It is (getting better, the competitive levels). Now the consistency to go with that, that’s the next layer.”
- - -
The Blues held an optional morning skate and did not disclose lines, but from Saturday, Jonatan Berggren was not running on either of the power play units and Holloway was, so we’re projecting that Berggren will be a healthy scratch Sunday. Holloway was mixing in on a line with Dalibor Dvorsky, so one would think he will be there, but could also slide into Berggren’s spot with Pavel Buchnevich and Nick Bjugstad, at least to start.
We’ll take a stab until pregame warmups at the projected lines below.
- - -
Blues Projected Lineup:
Otto Stenberg-Brayden Schenn-Jimmy Snuggerud
Dylan Holloway-Dalibor Dvorsky-Jake Neighbours
Pavel Buchnevich-Nick Bjugstad-Jordan Kyrou
Alexey Toropchenko-Oskar Sundqvist-Nathan Walker
Philip Broberg-Colton Parayko
Tyler Tucker-Justin Faulk
Cam Fowler-Logan Mailloux
Jordan Binnington will start in goal; Joel Hofer will be the backup.
Healthy scratches include Jonatan Berggren, Robby Fabbri and Matthew Kessel. Pius Suter (high ankle sprain), Robert Thomas (lower body) and Mathieu Joseph (elbow infection) are out.
- - -
Oilers Projected Lineup
Vasily Podkolzin-Connor McDavid-Zach Hyman
Trent Frederic-Ryan Nugent-Hopkins-Kasperi Kapanen
Isaac Howard-Jack Roslovic-Matthew Savoie
Andrew Mangiapane-Curtis Lazar-Mattias Janmark
Mattias Ekholm-Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse-Ty Emberson
Jake Walman-Spencer Stastney
Connor Ingram will start in goal; Calvin Pickard will be the backup.
Healthy scratches include Leon Draisaitl, Alec Regula and Tristan Jarry. Adam Henrique (upper body) is out.
