(1-20-26) Blues-Jets Gameday Lineup

Oskar Sundqvist will not be in the lineup when the St. Louis Blues (19-22-8) play the second of a three-game road trip against the Winnipeg Jets (19-23-6) at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg on Tuesday (7 p.m.; FDSNMW, ESPN 101.1-FM) but the concern level from Blues coach Jim Montgomery was not nearly as concerning as it was in the moment it happened when the Blues forward took an accidental cut above the ankle on Sunday in a 5-0 loss to the Edmonton Oilers.
Nevertheless, Sundqvist is out on Tuesday, as is Dylan Holloway, who returned Sunday after missing 15 games with a high ankle sprain and will be monitored as he returns to full time play and not be pushed on Tuesday to give another three full days before the Blues' next game.
In their places, Robby Fabbri and Jonatan Berggren will be slotted into the lineup.
Joel Hofer, a Winnipeg native, who is tied for the NHL lead with four shutouts this season and is 9-4-0 in his past 13 starts, will get the start in goal; he sports a 1.69 goals-against average and .939 save percentage in six games against the Jets, who are playing the second of back to back games after losing 2-0 to the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday.
The lineup will be known in pregame, but with two changes among skaters, there will be some switches from Sunday in the Blues' first visit in this building since the fated 'Manitoba Miracle' from Game 7 of the Western Conference first round last spring.
- - -
Blues Projected Lineup:
Otto Stenberg-Brayden Schenn-Jimmy Snuggerud
Jake Neighbours-Dalibor Dvorsky-Jordan Kyrou
Pavel Buchnevich-Nick Bjugstad-Jonatan Berggren
Alexey Toropchenko-Robby Fabbri-Nathan Walker
Philip Broberg-Colton Parayko
Tyler Tucker-Justin Faulk
Cam Fowler-Logan Mailloux
Joel Hofer will start in goal; Jordan Binnington will be the backup.
The healthy scratch includes Matthew Kessel. Dylan Holloway (lower body/load management), Pius Suter (high ankle sprain), Robert Thomas (lower body), Mathieu Joseph (elbow infection) and Oskar Sundqvist (skate cut) are out.
- - -
Jets Projected Lineup:
Kyle Connor-Mark Scheifele-Alex Iafallo
Cole Perfetti-Jonathan Toews-Gabriel Vilardi
Nino Niederreiter-Adam Lowry-Vladislav Namestnikov
Cole Koepke-Morgan Barron-Tanner Pearson
Josh Morrissey-Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg-Luke Schenn
Isaak Phillips-Logan Stanley
Eric Comrie is projected to start in goal; Connor Hellebuyck would be the backup.
Healthy scratches could include Gustav Nyquist and Danil Zhilkin. Haydn Fleury (back), Colin Miller (knee), Neal Pionk (undisclosed) and Elias Salomonsson (illness) could all be out.
