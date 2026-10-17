(10-17-26) Blues-Predators Gameday Lineup

St. Louis Blues
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IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Oct 17, 2026 6:00 PMPublished Oct 17, 2026 6:00 PM
Buchnevich, Lindstein each to return to lineup; Carlo to play in 700th NHL game; Johnston out with lower-body injury, forcing Blues to perhaps go 11 forwards, seven defensemen; Barron to face former teammates for first time since being waived; Binnington gets start
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- There is a welcomed addition to the St. Louis Blues lineup on Saturday as they close out a three-game road trip against the Nashville Predators.
Pavel Buchnevich will return after missing one game, a 5-4 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Thursday, after returning to St. Louis for the birth of his child.
Buchnevich, who has a goal and four assists in six games this season, including three assists Tuesday in a 7-2 win against the Ottawa Senators, could return to his spot on the third line.
There’s just an extra sense of urgency and energy that players provide after witnessing being part of a child’s birth and the Blues think that will be the case tonight for Buchnevich.
“It’s such a great day, right,” Blues coach Jim Montgomery said. “It’s a great day in your life when your children are born. You see ‘Buchy’ has a smile on his face. It’s a special time for him and his family. He’s going to be good tonight.”
Defenseman Brandon Carlo said, “He joined the daddy gang, that’s awesome. I obviously have two kids myself. They’re the best thing in the entire world so I’m excited for him to get to do that.”
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Defenseman Theo Lindstein will return to the lineup after being a healthy scratch the past four games.
“You don’t want to sit,” Lindstein said. “You want to be in the lineup every night, but that’s how it is sometimes. It’ll be fun to be back out there again.
“You just see how the best player work out there, see them more from up there. I think it was good for me to see some games from up there. I’m excited to be back. It’ll be fun.”
Montgomery said the 21-year-old needs to have more of an impact on the game when he’s in the lineup, something he struggled with a bit the last time he played, a 4-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Oct. 6.
“More assertive in the offensive zone offensively and in the D-zone, closing out plays in the corner,” Montgomery said. “Everyone’s played so well in our D-corps, the opportunity to get back in hasn’t presented itself. Now it’s presented itself and I’m excited to see how he handles it. He’s a good hockey player.”
Lindstein said, “That’s one thing I want to do for the team. For me to come in, the big thing is to play good defensively and take it from there, go forward in the rushes and try to create some offense.”
Lindstein could be part of a group that has seven defensemen in the lineup tonight, because Montgomery said the Blues (3-3-1), who close out a three-game road trip against the Predators (2-2-3) at 7 p.m. (Blue Note+, ESPN 101.1-FM), could use 11 forwards and seven defensemen tonight with Ross Johnston having “tweaked something” and not available with a lower-body injury.
“We’re actually not sure about our complete lineup tonight,” Montgomery said. “There’s a possibility of 11-7.”
Justin Barron will be in there and it will mark his return to Nashville for the first time since the Predators placed the defenseman on waivers by the Predators and the Blues claiming the 25-year-old on Sept. 27.
Barron has one assist in four games after being healthy-scratched the first three games of the season to get acclimated to the Blues.
“He’s been really good for us,” Montgomery said. “He’s gone in and he’s played really well, so well that we can’t take him out, so good on him.”
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Carlo will play in his 700th game tonight.
The 29-year-old, acquired at the 2026 NHL Draft from the Toronto Maple Leafs for a pair of 2026 third-round picks, has one assist in seven games with St. Louis and has been a solid addition to the sixth-ranked penalty kill (87.5 percent).
“He’s just a great pro and a great teammate,” Montgomery said. “He really cares about people, he cares about everyone, equipment managers, trainers, treats everybody with class and respect and then he’s an elite penalty killer and an elite defensive defenseman who is very smart in puck support offensively.”
Carlo began his career with the Boston Bruins and spent the first eight-plus seasons in Boston before being traded to Toronto in 2025.
“I’m excited to accomplish that milestone,” Carlo said. ‘It’s obviously pretty incredible. I would have never guessed as a kid, but a lot of gratitude to be able to reach that benchmark.
“I do remember (Game) No. 1 and it seems like yesterday for sure. It’s amazing and to be a part in this league in any way is a blessing for sure and you just try to appreciate it each day. I remember 500, I thought that was pretty crazy just because it seems like a significant number. Definitely something to he happy about and be grateful for.”
Carlo is still young enough where 1,000 games would be the ultimate limestone.
“We’ll see. I hope so,” he said. “That’s definitely the plan. It’s been great. A lot of amazing experiences, a big part of my life obviously. I’m just trying to enjoy each day.”
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The Blues come into the game 3-for-16 on the power play on the season, good for 17th in the league (18.8 percent) but have a goal in each of the past two games.
However, they’re only averaging two power plays per game the past six games, a number they need to improve on, along with shots on goal (26, averaging 3.7 per game), is drawing more than two per game.
“It’s going to be going to the net,” Montgomery said. “(Jonatan) Berggren’s taking pucks to the two-hole, that’s what we call it, and it’s attacking the net front. If you’re going to draw more penalties, referees call scoring chances.”
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Blues Projected Lineup:
Dylan Holloway-Robert Thomas-Jimmy Snuggerud
Connor McMichael-Mason McTavish-Jonatan Berggren
Jake Neighbours-Dalibor Dvorsky-Pavel Buchnevich
Pius Suter-Dylan Peterson
Philip Broberg-Adam Jiricek
Theo Lindstein-Colton Parayko
Cam Fowler-Brandon Carlo
Justin Barron
Jordan Binnington will start in goal; Joel Hofer will be the backup.
Healthy scratches include Theo Lindstein and Zach Dean. Logan Mailloux (hand), Tyler Tucker (knee), Alexey Toropchenko (upper body), Dillon Dube (neck) and Ross Johnston (lower body) are out.
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Predators Projected Lineup:
Steven Stamkos-Ryan O’Reilly-Alexander Kerfoot
Filip Forsberg-Matthew Wood-Nils Hoglander
Ross Colton-Vitali Pinchuk-Jonathan Marchessault
Reid Schaefer-Jack Drury-Adam Edstrom
Jayden Struble-Roman Josi
Brady Skjei-Nick Perbix
Nicolas Hague-Adam Wilsby
Juuse Saros is projected to start in goal; Justus Annunen would be the backup.
Healthy scratches could include Jack Ahcan and Ilya Lyubushkin. Mavrik Bourque (upper body) is a game time decision; William Trudeau (upper body) is out.
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