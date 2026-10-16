Instant Analysis: Two Nights After Blowout Win, Blues Get Rattled Despite Late Rally In 5-4 Loss To Wild

St. Louis Blues
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IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Oct 16, 2026 4:01 AMPublished Oct 16, 2026 4:01 AM
Updated Oct 16, 2026 4:03 AM
Turnovers, odd-man rushes
The St. Louis Blues knew the objective would be tough facing the Minnesota Wild on Thursday despite the home side missing a plethora of key players due to injury.
Instead of accounting for who wasn’t in the Blues’ lineup, they needed to be more mindful of of the ones that were in the game, namely the Wild’s best players.
Minnesota’s top line of Matt Boldy, Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek combined for nine points, and Quinn Hughes – Minnesota’s best defenseman – had two assists, and the turnover-prone Blues, in search of a three-game winning streak, saw that notion come crashing to a halt despite making it interesting late in a 5-4 loss at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minn.
The Blues (3-3-1) have split their two games of a three-game road trip after a 7-2 win against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday.
Let’s get to the key moments of the game …
* Too many turnovers – If there’s one thing the Blues have done a decent job of in the early going this season is take care of the puck.
Not Thursday.
Even though the Blues were playing not up to par, two costly turnovers led directly to Wild goals that essentially put the game away.
It had already been a tough night for the Cam-Fowler-Brandon Carlo defensive pairing (more below), but the Blues had some positive momentum going, and when Connor McMichael paid a puck for Fowler to step into in the offensive zone and the veteran D-man fumbled it, it led to the Wild transitioning the other way, and Kaprizov would eventually make it 4-2 at 8:47 of the second period:
And in the simplest of plays, and at the end of his shift, Philip Broberg had a puck on the left side of the ice, and as partner Colton Parayko went off for a change, Justin Barron jumped on, took a pass from Broberg but fumbled it in the neutral zone.
The puck turned back in the D-zone, Broberg is tired and badly needed a change, and the line on the ice wasn’t able to win a puck back before Kaprizov found Boldy for a one-timer in the left circle for the hat trick goal and a 5-2 lead at 16:47 of the second:
The turnovers were a microcosm of the Blues’ play throughout much of the game that kept this game closer than the score thanks to some terrific saves by Joel Hofer.
And then there was that learning moment for Dylan Peterson, playing in just his second NHL game.
Instead of chipping a puck in and going to work on the forecheck, which is his game, the 24-year-old tried to stick-handle along the wall, got stripped and it was off to the races for Minnesota before Danila Yurov made it 2-1 at 11:17 of the first:
* Too many odd-man rushes – The Blues, even with the Wild missing a lot of their veteran players, couldn’t afford to play a track meet game against this team.
But tying in with the turnovers, that’s what it turned into, and at least through two periods, the odd-man chances were 6-1 in favor of the Wild and scoring chances were 21-11. A lot of those came off the odd-man rushes, but as mentioned, Hofer was making some really nice stops.
* Tough night for the Fowler-Carlo pairing – A veteran pairing that had been really strong to begin the season, this pairing did not have a good night.
We already mentioned the fumbled puck of Fowler that led to Minnesota’s fourth goal, but it seemed like they were a step slow in reading coverage and as a result, backing in instead of attacking Minnesota’s forwards.
Let’s call it a one-off, or at least Blues fans hope it is, because they have been steady-solid to begin the season.
Fowler did end up with three assists in the game after two late third-period goals, but through 40 minutes, he and Carlo were each a minus-3 and a three-goal deficit was too much to overcome.
* Berggren takes advantage – With Pavel Buchnevich (expecting birth of child) returning to St. Louis and missing the game, the Blues needed someone to step into the special teams slot vacated by Buchnevich, and Jonatan Berggren, already getting minutes on the PK, was inserted onto the power play and it paid immediate dividends with a beautiful power move to the net and backhand goal that actually gave the Blues a 1-0 lead 1:45 into the game that gave Berggren a four-game point streak (two goals, two assists):
* McTavish keeps shining – Hofer had made a series of really good saves that at the time kept it a one-goal game at 2-1, and you had a sense that normally when that happens, teams find a way to score the tying goal, and Mason McTavish did just that when his breakaway goal, off a clever pass from Pius Suter to spring him, tied the game 2-2 at 4:57 of the second:
It was just what the doctor ordered until …
* Poor shift after tying goal – The Wild retook the lead just 27 seconds later when Boldy would get his second of the game and make it 3-2 and the Blues could never recover.
Blues coach Jim Montgomery had the Dalibor Dvorsky line on the ice with Jake Neighbours and Pius Suter and the Fowler-Carlo pairing, and what does a coach always say after scoring: the next shift of always crucial.
The Blues actually get the puck into the Minnesota zone, and they’re in position everywhere on the ice, but when the puck gets whipped along the right boards to the Blues’ blue line, the puck gets chipped in, and Fowler had already backed in and was now fending a 2-on-1 forecheck, which he wasn’t able to win, and Jake Neighbours was caught puck-watching until it was too late to identify where Boldy was:
But ultimately what was a 3-on-3 from the blue line going in wasn’t played well at all and cost the Blues big time.
* Costly penalties against league’s top power play unit hurt – The strong start on the Berggren goal was wiped out by two costly penalties that enabled Boldy to get his first of the night and tie it.
McTavish was whistled for a high stick 200 feet from his net, then Neighbours got called for tripping giving Minnesota 28 seconds of a 5-on-3, which the Wild took advantage of on Boldy’s one-timer at 7:31 of the first, or with five seconds on the two-man advantage.
And even though the Blues have been strong out of the gates on the PK, having to kill five penalties against this team despite going 4-for-5 is asking a lot.
* Thomas, Holloway finally get on the board; can that get them going? -- Well, yoou were just sitting back and wondering when Robert Thomas and/or Dylan Holloway would get on the board with goals.
Two-thirds of the Blues’ top line, along with Jimmy Snuggerud, has seen remnants of looking like they would break out, and they combined for six points last Saturday in a win over the Columbus Blue Jackets, but it had been slim pickings for this unit as a whole.
Serving a penalty when Hofer was nabbed for interfering with Kaprizov behind the Blues’ net, Thomas would finish off a play and score the Blues’ third shorthanded goal in seven games and second in as many to make it a 5-3 game with four minutes on the clock, using patience to gain the zone before feeding Fowler for a good look before potting home the rebound:
And with a sixth attacker on the ice, Holloway finally got his first with 15 seconds on the clock to make it 5-4:
The goals didn’t help the Blues win, but just getting on the board could certainly fuel this trio on a run, which they can definitely benefit from.
* Need to start winning divisional games – After beating the Dallas Stars 4-0 in the season-opener, the Blues have now lost three straight to divisional opponents. This was a sore spot last season when they went 10-16-0 in that department, and if they want to be relevant in the playoff chase this season, those are the teams they’re going to have to be beating, and with another divisional game on the road – the first five within the division are on the road – against the Nashville Predators on Saturday, these are the games they need to start being on the better side of.
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