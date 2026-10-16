Instant Analysis: Two Nights After Blowout Win, Blues Get Rattled Despite Late Rally In 5-4 Loss To Wild

* Need to start winning divisional games – After beating the Dallas Stars 4-0 in the season-opener, the Blues have now lost three straight to divisional opponents. This was a sore spot last season when they went 10-16-0 in that department, and if they want to be relevant in the playoff chase this season, those are the teams they’re going to have to be beating, and with another divisional game on the road – the first five within the division are on the road – against the Nashville Predators on Saturday, these are the games they need to start being on the better side of.