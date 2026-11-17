“I think the power play’s been hot and cold,” McTavish said. “Some games it’s really good, some games it’s kind of off. If we can figure that out and just be a little more consistent everywhere, getting to the net more, being more connected in the offensive zone. We’re working on it a lot in practice. It’s been good. Guys are committed. I think it’s just a matter of time. Eighty-four game season, there’s going to be ups and downs. Right now, we just happen to be in a down as far as goal-scoring, but at the same time, we defend really well and we have great goaltending so we put ourselves in a good spot.”