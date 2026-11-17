St. Louis Blues
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IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Nov 17, 2026 6:44 PMPublished Nov 17, 2026 6:44 PM
Updated Nov 18, 2026 12:55 AM
Blues are next in line to try and stop the Cutter Gauthier goal-scoring streak; Binnington gets first start since Nov. 5; St. Louis looking to break dry scoring spell
ST. LOUIS – Next up for the Cutter Gauthier train is the St. Louis Blues, who will look to stop the goal-scoring streak by the Anaheim Ducks forward.
Gauthier enters tonight’s game at 7 p.m. (Blue Note+, ESPN 101.1-FM) on a nine-game goal-scoring streak (16 goals total); he joined Wayne Gretzky (15 in January 1984 and 14 in February 1984) and Mario Lemieux (15 in October 1988) as only players in the past 100 years to score 14-plus goals in first eight games of a calendar month. Gauthier has 20 points (16 goals, four assists) during a career-high 11-game point streak.
It is the longest goal streak by an NHL player in 29 years. The last to do it was former Ducks great Teemu Selanne, who set the Ducks franchise record of 11 straight games from Oct. 21-Nov. 10, 1997.
So, Jim Montgomery, coach of the Blues, how do you stop this run?
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“Well, the thing that’s going to be really important is that we stay out of the box,” Montgomery said. “I think in the last 10 games, they’re 50 percent on the power play. They’ve sustained it for 10 games. It’s quite impressive and he’s their trigger guy there, and then the other thing is making it harder on him. They’re a team that likes to get going out of the D_zone as far as, not their breakouts so much as when they create a stop, and also in the neutral zone, your puck management through the neutral zone has to be elite.”
Gauthier matched Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs (18 in 2020-21) for the most goals through 20 games of a season by an active American player. Only two Americans have scored more through 20 games of a season in NHL history: former Blues great Brett Hull (21 in 1990-91) and Bob Kudelski (19 in 1993-94).
Gauthier has three hat tricks in this streak as well as a two-goal game.
“He’s on a good run right now,” said Blues center and former Duck Mason McTavish. “I’m happy for him. He’s a terrific player, a great guy. Just the speed he has and the shot, he just finds a way to get open and it’s in the back of the net. We’re going to have to watch out when he’s on the ice.”
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It’s no secret that the Blues; goal-scoring drought has hit a major hurdle here in their past 10 games, being dead-last in the league averaging 1.90 per game. On the flip side, with Gauthier going off among other things, Anaheim is No. 1 in the league in goals per game in their past 10 games going back to Oct. 27, averaging 4.70 goals per game.
“I don’t want to sound boring, but it’s consistency of how we prepare mentally to attack a game,” Montgomery said. “Whether that’s on the forecheck, it’s on entries or most importantly, on our O-zone play. We turn the puck over too much for a team that needs to possess in the O-zone I would say 45 seconds to a minute above our average right now.”
It hasn’t been all that great on the power play either, particularly with their zone entries.
“Power play entries are an issue for the power play,” Montgomery said. “Five-on-five, our execution on entries, we are top 10 in being an entry team as far as efficiency, but we don’t convert at the efficiency rate.
“Consistency of speed at the line, who has the speed, who doesn’t and finishing your routes on the entry. People have specific roles and holes they have to hit and sometimes we get more concerned with our position instead of possession and that leads to just bad discombobulated entries where it looks like we’re disorganized and it looks like it’s a breakout conditioning drill in games.”
“I think the power play’s been hot and cold,” McTavish said. “Some games it’s really good, some games it’s kind of off. If we can figure that out and just be a little more consistent everywhere, getting to the net more, being more connected in the offensive zone. We’re working on it a lot in practice. It’s been good. Guys are committed. I think it’s just a matter of time. Eighty-four game season, there’s going to be ups and downs. Right now, we just happen to be in a down as far as goal-scoring, but at the same time, we defend really well and we have great goaltending so we put ourselves in a good spot.”
I think just continuously making good plays kind of under pressure with guys on you, whether that’s in practice or in games. You just start stacking up those together and that’s it does. In the NHL, there’s so much pressure, so many good sticks, so many guys on you and you’ve go to make plays in tight windows. If you can string a couple of those together, sometimes you start feeling better about yourself. I think that’s something everybody’s trying to do.
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Nathan Walker, who was called up from Springfield of the American Hockey League on Monday, was on the ice, as was former Duck Ross Johnston, who will not play due to an upper-body injury. We'll have more from Walker later; he was obviously disappointed to not make the club out of training camp but continues to remain positive and will keep working hard to keep his place within fighting range of playing in the NHL.
Walker will not be in the lineup tonight.
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Blues Projected Lineup:
Dylan Holloway-Robert Thomas-Jimmy Snuggerud
Jake Neighbours-Mason McTavish-Connor McMichael
Aleksanteri Kaskimaki-Pavel Buchnevich-Jonatan Berggren
Dalibor Dvorsky-Pius Suter-Alexey Toropchenko
Philip Broberg-Logan Mailloux
Justin Barron-Colton Parayko
Cam Fowler-Brandon Carlo
Jordan Binnington will start in goal; Joel Hofer will be the backup.
Healthy scratches include Nathan Walker and Calle Rosen. Tyler Tucker (knee), Dillon Dube (neck) and Ross Johnston (upper body) are out.
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Ducks Projected Lineup:
Cutter Gauthier-Leo Carlsson-Judd Caulfield
Jeff Malott-Mikael Granlund-Beckett Sennecke
Alex Killorn-Tim Washe
Nikita Nesterenko-Roger McQueen-Troy Terry
Jackson LaCombe-Drew Helleson
Tyson Hinds-Tristan Luneau
Pavel Mintyukov-Noah Warren
Ian Moore
Ville Husso is projected to start in goal; Lukas Dostal would be the backup.
Healthy scratches include Travis Mitchell and Frank Vatrano. A.J. Greer (upper body) and Ryan Poehling (MCL) are out.
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