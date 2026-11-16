"I think it’s nice to be traded in the summer where you get more time to get your head around it," McTavish said. "For guys that get traded right at the deadline or in the middle of the season, you just pack your bags and go right away. I think that’s a lot harder. I guess I was fortunate to get some more time to think about where I’m going to live and guys reaching out and all that. That makes it a lot easier, but yeah, I would say it’s been pretty easy. It’s been awesome here."