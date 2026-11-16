St. Louis Blues
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IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Nov 16, 2026 9:20 PMPublished Nov 16, 2026 9:20 PM
Updated Nov 16, 2026 9:26 PM
St. Louis Blues center was traded by Anaheim Ducks this past summer after being drafted third overall by Ducks in 2021
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- There's probably still some internal bitterness there for Mason McTavish, but the St. Louis Blues center isn't divulging any of it openly.
That's because the 23-year-old still feels the affects of being traded by the Anaheim Ducks to the Blues on the first night of the 2026 NHL Draft when the Blues invested two 2026 first-round picks (Nos. 15 and 29) in order to acquire McTavish.
But the moment McTavish was on the move, it wasn't long after the schedule release that he would take a peek at when the Blues would face the Ducks for the first time.
The time has come. And it will take place Tuesday at Enterprise Center.
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"It’s going to be a fun experience playing those guys," McTavish said after practice on Monday. "So many friendships over there. It’s going to be a unique experience and something I’m looking forward (to) for sure."
McTavish was supposed to be a core centerpiece for the Ducks' rebuild when they drafted him with the third overall pick in 2021. Anaheim even signed McTavish to a seven-year, $42 million ($7 million average annual value) contract on Sept. 27, 2025, or prior to the start of the 2025-26 season. But after a disappointing 41-point season (17 goals, 24 assists) in 75 games last year, his fourth full one with the Ducks that included multiple healthy scratches in the Stanley Cup playoffs, the Ducks decided to go in a different direction, and the Blues jumped at the notion of acquiring a young player still searching for his peak.
"I think it’s nice to be traded in the summer where you get more time to get your head around it," McTavish said. "For guys that get traded right at the deadline or in the middle of the season, you just pack your bags and go right away. I think that’s a lot harder. I guess I was fortunate to get some more time to think about where I’m going to live and guys reaching out and all that. That makes it a lot easier, but yeah, I would say it’s been pretty easy. It’s been awesome here."
McTavish got off to a nice start with the Blues as their No. 2 center behind Robert Thomas; he has 12 points (seven goals, five assists) in 20 games that included 10 points (six goals, four assists) in 10 games but like the team, McTavish has cooled a bit in the past 10 games.
"I think the team started really well," McTavish said. "I think recently, especially as far as goal scoring, I think the team, we’ve kind of found ourselves in a bit of a hole trying to score goals. I think it’ll kind of level out here. We’re excited. We have so many skilled players on this team. It’s only a matter of time before more start going in. I think we’ve just got to stay positive. Obviously it’s frustrating when you don’t score as many goals. I think we just kind of trust that process and we know it’s coming. Just kind of stay positive."
McTavish, who had 77 goals and 104 assists in 304 regular-season games for Anaheim, hopes it picks back up on Tuesday, especially for himself.
"I don’t know. There’s so many buddies there," McTavish said. "I would probably say the goalies maybe. I’ve spent so many hours with (Lukas Dostal and Ville Husso). They’re such great guys and great competitors. A lot of bragging rights. Hopefully I can get one tomorrow and we get the win."
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