St. Louis Blues
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IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Nov 19, 2026 5:04 PMPublished Nov 19, 2026 5:04 PM
Blues have to focus on building on what they did really well in offensive outburst against Ducks Tuesday; players appreciate chance at competing to this day against Penguins greats like Sidney Crosby
The St. Louis Blues were able to break out of their offensive doldrums for one night on Tuesday putting up a season-high eight goals in an 8-6 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday.
The good was how they built up their lead, when they were ahead 7-3 late in the game before getting careless, seeing their lead whittle down to one before icing it with an empty-net goal.
“In our estimation, and this was a “we” thing, players and coaches, we feel that the game should have ended 7-3 because of a lot of things we did well in transition, offensively, also defensively to contain a really good team,” Blues coach Jim Montgomery said. “… We made them defend, we extended our lead, and then we got casual, and it’s that casualness that we need to nip in the bud and become much more understanding of time, score and how to make the other team goal line.”
The Blues (10-9-2) have to keep building on it now with a one-game jaunt to Pennsylvania when they take on the aging Pittsburgh Penguins (7-11-2) Thursday at 6 p.m. (ABC-32, Blue Note+, ESPN 101.1-FM), who still boast one of the best players in the game in Sidney Crosby.
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The 39-year-old is in his 22nd season and still plays at a high level, although his 13 points (six goals, seven assists) would be considered way below his standards.
But this is a player that’s the poster example of the league and has been for many years, and with the Blues only facing ‘Sid the Kid’ twice a season, they get an appreciation of going up against one of the NHL’s all-time greats.
“It’s unbelievable,” Blues forward Dylan Holloway said. “Growing up, Sid was my guy. I think it’s super special. I was actually lucky enough to be in that World Championships last year and he was just the man. He’s such a good guy, a good human, has time for everybody and then obviously an incredible play still at this age, he’s just the best player on the ice. I really enjoy playing against him. It’s kind of a full-circle moment from being a kid to now. It’s pretty cool.
“He’s such a good leader. His work ethic is why he is who he is. It’s fun to learn from the guy like that.
“They always say never meet your idol, but I met Sidney Crosby, he was even better than I could have expected. He’s truly 1-of-1, a really special human being and obviously a special player.”
There’s Crosby at 1,440 regular-season games (all with Pittsburgh) along with being a three-time Stanley Cup champion, 40-year-old and three-time Cup champ Evgeni Malkin in his 21st season (all with the Penguins too) and 39-year-old and another three-time Cup champ Kris Letang, and 36-year-old Erik Karlsson, but Crosby is the example of those that have played in the past and those that will play in the future of a player people look at as the example.
“It’s incredible,” Montgomery said. “In today’s day and age of where I think player loyalty, especially his fans in the city, are not as pronounced in the four major sports as it used to be, and more so what he’s meant to that franchise and how young players seem to just come in and play the right way, they look at him every day. Every day he practices the right way. Every day he tries to play the right way, and the way he takes care of himself, the way he prepares for practice, for morning skates and what he does to start … I guarantee you, I don’t care who I start, he’s starting the game for Pittsburgh because he sets the tempo of this is how we start a game, this is how we start on time.
“It’s status quo (preparing for Crosby) because he drives the engine. If you’re going to stop Pittsburgh, you’re going to stop him. You don’t stop him, you have no chance. So it starts and begins with Sidney Crosby for what, year (22)?”
Aside from Holloway playing with Crosby at last year’s World Championship along with Robert Thomas, Colton Parayko and Jordan Binnington have been Olympic teammates with Canada, and although the Penguins are struggling this season, if you’re going to game plan for the Penguins, No. 87 is at the forefront.
“You know what, he’s a competitor, he’s smart, thinks the game super well and his puck protection still is superb,” Holloway said. “Hard to get the puck from him. He’s one of those players that when he’s got the puck, you don’t really know what he’s thinking, but you know whatever he’s thinking is probably a good play. You’ve got to be really on it when you’re defending him. He’s just fun to watch for sure.
“That’s how you get better is going up against players that are better than you. I relish that challenge and I’m really excited for it.”
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The Blues will not hold a morning skate today and Montgomery will address the media at 4:45 p.m. (CT) and make official any lineup changes, but based off practice on Wednesday, no lineup changes are expected other than Joel Hofer starting in goal.
Ross Johnston (upper-body injury) was a full participant but is projected to be scratched along with Nathan Walker and Calle Rosen.
Some of the changes lineup-wise the Blues implemented going into Tuesday was flipping Holloway and Jake Neighbours, with Neighbours sliding into the left wing alongside Thomas and Jimmy Snuggerud, and Holloway with Mason McTavish and Connor McMichael, and both moves proved positive on Tuesday, with Neighbours fueling the engine for Thomas to collect a goal and two assists, while the McTavish line was fueling a lot of the forecheck in the offensive zone.
“I thought in a large amount he did,” Montgomery said of Neighbours, who put the Blues up 5-3 off a 2-on-1 with Thomas. “That’s his forte too. That’s what we expect of 63 is to draw people into the fight. When he’s at his best, that’s what he’s doing and I thought he did a commendable job of that last night.”
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Blues Projected Lineup:
Jake Neighbours-Robert Thomas-Jimmy Snuggerud
Dylan Holloway-Mason McTavish-Connor McMichael
Aleksanteri Kaskimaki-Pavel Buchnevich-Jonatan Berggren
Dalibor Dvorsky-Pius Suter-Alexey Toropchenko
Philip Broberg-Logan Mailloux
Justin Barron-Colton Parayko
Cam Fowler-Brandon Carlo
Joel Hofer will start in goal; Jordan Binnington will be the backup.
Healthy scratches include Ross Johnston and Calle Rosen. Tyler Tucker (knee) and Dillon Dube (neck) are out.
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Penguins Projected Lineup:
Evgeni Malkin-Sidney Crosby-Rickard Rakell
Tommy Novak-Ben Kindel-Egor Chinakhov
Rutger McGroarty-Hendrix Lapierre-Ville Koivunen
Connor Dewar-Blake Lizotte-Nick Robertson/Justin Brazeau
Spencer Stastney-Erik Karlsson
Samuel Girard-Kaedan Korczak
Trevor van Riemsdyk-Kris Letang
Arturs Silovs will start in goal; Sergei Murashov will be the backup.
Healthy scratches include Andrei Kuzmenko, Justin Brazeau or Nick Robertson and Declan Carlile. Ryan Graves (knee), Bryan Rust (lower body) and Elmer Soderblom (upper body) are out.
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