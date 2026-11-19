“It’s incredible,” Montgomery said. “In today’s day and age of where I think player loyalty, especially his fans in the city, are not as pronounced in the four major sports as it used to be, and more so what he’s meant to that franchise and how young players seem to just come in and play the right way, they look at him every day. Every day he practices the right way. Every day he tries to play the right way, and the way he takes care of himself, the way he prepares for practice, for morning skates and what he does to start … I guarantee you, I don’t care who I start, he’s starting the game for Pittsburgh because he sets the tempo of this is how we start a game, this is how we start on time.