St. Louis Blues
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IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Nov 18, 2026 6:40 AMPublished Nov 18, 2026 6:40 AM
Updated Nov 18, 2026 2:10 PM
Contributions from all four lines key to success; forecheck, winning pucks back, extending offensive zone time, getting net front traffic all key components in breaking out of scoring slump among keys to victory
ST. LOUIS – Not even the Cutter Gauthier train would be enough to derail the offensively-challenged St. Louis Blues on Tuesday.
Nope, not on this night when the Blues exploded for a season-high eight goals in a wild 8-6 win over the Anaheim Ducks at Enterprise Center in the most goals in the building's history despite the 22-year-old ripping off a hat trick and adding an assist to extend his goal-scoring streak to 10 games (19 goals in all).
Gauthier, who has five multi-goal games and four hat tricks this month to become the first player in NHL history to accomplish that feat, was ripping one-timers past Jordan Binnington; he’s been beating every goalie he’s faced for 10 straight games, but the Blues (10-9-2) set out to accomplish something that’s been amiss on a regular basis: forecheck pucks in the offensive zone and get traffic at the net front.
They would up doing so much in each department and chased former Blues goalie Ville Husso in the third period after they built up a 7-3 lead by scoring three times in 2:58.
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How did they do it this night despite not finishing the game in a proper way? Let’s take a look …
* Setting the tone early, and it was the Mason McTavish line that started it – The stat sheet says a couple of them finished as minus players, but it’s not the entire story for former Duck Mason McTavish, Dylan Holloway and Connor McMichael.
That line set the tone right off the opening draw of checking pucks back, extending shifts in the offensive zone and making Anaheim’s defensemen work extended shifts.
It didn’t lead to a goal for the line itself but led to good ice for the next line coming onto the ice, which was the Pavel Buchnevich line with Jonatan Berggren and Aleksanteri Kaskimaki, and Berggren put the Blues ahead early getting to the net and tipping home a Justin Barron wrister at 2:13:
“It started that first shift,” said Blues captain Robert Thomas, who had a goal and two assists. “MacT’s line got it in, created a lot of chaos around the net, possession. We spread it out a little more and attacked altogether. … It was nice to see some go in finally.”
* McMichael finally off the schneid – One of the other new acquisitions for the Blues this season hasn’t been able to buy a goal.
Yes, he scored the shootout winner last Thursday in a 1-0 win over the Utah Mammoth, but McMichael was part of the cast that invested in getting to the net, winning pucks back, which he did on his goal to create it after it was lost behind the net and then getting in the proper position to bat it in after moments before getting shoved into Husso.
His first goal since Oct. 8 against the San Jose Sharks (17 games) put the Blues up 2-1 late in the first period (52.9 seconds left) that needed a review for a high stick:
“A lot of relief,” McMichael said. “I don’t think anyone in this League wants to go however many games without scoring a goal. Whenever you can chip in and help the team win, especially after a drought like that, it feels good.
“I think our first couple shifts, we had extended O-zone time, we kind of wore them down, just played to the red line and that’s what I think we’ve been trying to do the whole year. Tonight, we used that to our best ability and it worked out.”
McMichael finished with five shots on goal to lead the line’s way, which was tied with Jake Neighbours for the team high.
* Contributions from all four lines – With McTavish’s line leading the way early, everyone followed suit.
Montgomery switched Holloway off the Thomas line and put him on with McTavish and Neighbours played with Thomas and Jimmy Snuggerud, while Dalibor Dvorsky dropped to play with Pius Suter and Alexey Toropchenko, and Buchnevich anchored a line with Berggren and Aleksanteri Kaskimaki.
Everyone contributed, including Thomas, who made a net drive and rebound finish to put the Blues ahead 3-2 for good at 11:41 of the second period:
Then Dvorsky, who many viewed his placement on the Suter line as a “demotion,” something Montgomery defended after practice on Monday citing Suter’s emergence as the second-leading scoring center on the team (behind McTavish), he scored a cheeky backhand goal off a great read and puck retrieval by Cam Fowler, who upped the puck to Suter quickly and the veteran sauced a cross ice pass to Dvorsky, who corralled the rolling puck and from in tight, deposited it into the top netting at 13:37 for a 4-2 lead:
“It’s a high-end finish,” Blues coach Jim Montgomery said. “That’s why he’s such a gifted offensive player. He’s got soft hands in tight, he can rip it from the outside. We’ve just got to get him in position to shoot more pucks.”
* Stepping on the gas early in the third – How many times have we seen the Blues play the game of get a lead heading into the third period and sit back and try to protect it.
It’s bitten them in the butt enough, but this season, they’ve been stout in protecting those leads.
They are now 8-0-0 when leading after two periods, and on Tuesday, it was thanks in part to staying on the throttle and putting the Ducks away with three goals in a 2:58 span to grow a 4-3 lead into 7-3.
A quick transition after a Ducks turnover led to Thomas and Neighbours on a 2-on-1, and after calling himself out following a 4-1 loss to the Florida Panthers on Saturday, Neighbours extended that lead to 5-3 at 5:36:
Philip Broberg got in on the act and made it 6-3 at 6:19 when his shot caromed off the stick of Leo Carlsson and off the body of Tristan Luneau after creating more O-zone time after Berggren fended off a defender and slide the puck to the point on the left:
And Logan Mailloux, who had his NHL career-high for points in a game with three, scored at 8:34 to make it 7-3:
“The first 10 minutes, 11 minutes of the third were really good,” Montgomery said. “I remember with seven minutes left, it was 7-3 and saying, ‘Don’t play too loose,’ we’ve got to learn how to close out games. We haven’t been in that kind of situation very much this year. I think it’s another learning opportunity. We’ve got to start applying everything that we’re learning so that we become a more consistent, winning hockey team.”
“It’s really nice to see,” Thomas said. “There’s a lot to learn in that third period, but to come out in a one-goal game and to put our foot on the gas like that, get a big lead was really good. Shows we can play in tight games, but we’ve got to learn from the second half of that third period.”
The Blues did not finish strong, and the Ducks closed the gap to 7-6 with three goals of their own in 4:20, but Pavel Buchnevich salted it with 38 seconds left with an empty-net goal.
* Mailloux’s first career three-point game led defensive contributions – Mallioux had an assist in three games since returning from a broken hand but was part of the defensive unit that accounted for seven points (two goals, five assists), including Mailloux’s first three-game point game in the NHL.
“I kind of feel like I’m getting a little better game by game,” Mailloux said. “It’s nice, but at the end of the day, it is what it is, but it was a massive win for us.
“We’ve been kind of struggling to score a big. Everybody kind of contributed is definitely a big step for us.”
Mailloux was a plus-2 and played 19:08 with seven shot attempts (three on goal).
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