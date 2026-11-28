When the St. Louis Blues (14-9-3), who will look to extend their point streak to seven games (5-0-1) when they host the reeling Washington Capitals (11-12-0) that have lost six of their past seven (6 p.m.; Blue Note+, ESPN 101.1-FM), struck a deal with the Capitals and acquire Connor McMichael, a first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and prospect Milton Gastrin for Jordan Kyrou, Saturday was supposed to be the first matchup of two players facing their former clubs.