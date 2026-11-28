St. Louis Blues
592 Members•3,142 Posts
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Nov 28, 2026 5:47 PMPublished Nov 28, 2026 5:47 PM
It was supposed to be the McMichael-Kyrou reunion matchup, injury will postpone one's chance to face former teammates; The Great 8's final game in the Gateway City; Blues looking to stay hot, extend point streak to seven against reeling Capitals
ST. LOUIS -- It was supposed to be the reunion, two impact players that were traded for each other featuring guys that were in need of a change of scenery that been with their respective clubs at the time for multiple years.
When the St. Louis Blues (14-9-3), who will look to extend their point streak to seven games (5-0-1) when they host the reeling Washington Capitals (11-12-0) that have lost six of their past seven (6 p.m.; Blue Note+, ESPN 101.1-FM), struck a deal with the Capitals and acquire Connor McMichael, a first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and prospect Milton Gastrin for Jordan Kyrou, Saturday was supposed to be the first matchup of two players facing their former clubs.
One half of the equation will be in tact when McMichael, who missed three games with a lower-body injury before returning Friday in a 5-3 win against the Dallas Stars, will be in the lineup for St. Louis while Kyrou, who spent his first eight seasons with the Blues, is out with an upper-body injury.
It's understandable that people will compare and contrast the trade and make all the comparisons of who won, who didn't, but it's been a mixed bag for both sides at different times.
Related stories
McMichael started off the season well for the Blues with six points (two goals, four assists) in the first six games of the season but cooled off with just three assists over his next 14 games; he currently has 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 23 games this season.
Kyrou on the other hand started slow with just a goal and an assist in Washington's first six games but then took off with 12 points (four goals, eight assists) over the next eight games before going pointless his last seven games played.
It's still way too early to really judge this one, but the 1-on-1 matchup will have to wait until perhaps Kyrou is back in the lineup and barring any other injuries when the two teams face off in Washington on Dec. 19.
- - -
This will be the final game of Alex Ovechkin's storied career in St. Louis tonight.
The Great 8, who is the NHL's all-time leading goal scorer with 930 after passing Wayne Gretzky for the honor on April 26, 2025, announced the 2026-27 season would be his last prior to the season starting; he has made quite the career against the Blues with 39 points (22 goals, 17 assists) in 30 all-time games.
However, the 41-year-old has struggled to start this season with just one goal and seven points in 23 games.
- - -
Neither team held a morning skate on Saturday morning after each played on Friday, so lineup updates will be made by each coach in the afternoon. Jim Montgomery will speak at 4:45 p.m. but already indicated on Friday that Jordan Binnington would get the start after Joel Hofer backstopped 25 shots Friday against the Stars.
With the Capitals providing some more beef and muscle up front, including Tom Wilson, I can see Ross Johnston being inserted into the lineup. But with the Blues playing well and scoring at will seemingly, Montgomery may not want to tinker with the lineup too much. So stay tuned for later with updates on any potential lineup changes.
Washington could start former Blues tendy Charlie Lindgren after Logan Thompson made 28 saves in a 3-2 loss to the Florida Panthers on Friday.
- - -
Blues Projected Lineup:
Jake Neighbours-Robert Thomas-Dylan Holloway
Otto Stenberg-Mason McTavish-Connor McMichael
Aleksanteri Kaskimaki-Pavel Buchnevich-Jonatan Berggren
Alexey Toropchenko-Pius Suter-Dalibor Dvorsky
Philip Broberg-Logan Mailloux
Cam Fowler-Colton Parayko
Justin Barron-Adam Jiricek
Jordan Binnington will start in goal; Joel Hofer will be the backup.
The healthy scratches could include Nathan Walker, Ross Johnston and Calle Rosen. Jimmy Snuggerud (upper body) and Brandon Carlo (lower body), Tyler Tucker (knee) and Dillon Dube (neck) are out.
- - -
Capitals Projected Lineup:
Aliaksei Protas-Pierre-Luc Dubois-Tom Wilson
Ryan Leonard-Ilya Protas-Alex Tuch
Alex Ovechkin-Dylan Strome-Anthony Beauvillier
Boone Jenner-Justin Sourdif-Ivan Miroshnichenko
Jakob Chychrun-Matt Roy
Martin Fehervary-Timothy Liljegren
Cole Hutson-Vincent Desharnais
Charlie Lindgren is projected to start in goal; Logan Thompson would be the backup.
Healthy scratches could include Ethen Frank, Jack St. Ivany and Clay Stevenson. Rasmus Sandin (knee) and Jordan Kyrou (upper body) are out.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.
1
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy