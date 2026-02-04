(2-4-26) Blues-Stars Gameday Lineup

It'll be the third time in 13 days these Central Division foes will meet and fourth time this season. After the Blues took the opener 3-1 in one of their most complete games of the season on Oct. 18, the Stars took each of the last two matchups, 3-2 on Jan. 23 when Jason Robertson scored the game-winner with 1:00 remaining in regulation, and again, 4-3 on Jan. 27 when Thomas Harley's goal with 1:07 to play was the difference.