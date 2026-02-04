Blues Make First Deal Of What Could Be Multiple Dominoes, Trade Bjugstad

The Blues announced the trade that they acquired forward Thomas Bordeleau and a conditional fourth round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.
Bjugstad, 33, was signed by the Blues as a free agent last July when he signed a two-year, $3.5 million contract that carries a $1.75 million average annual value. He played in 35 games this season and had seven points (six goals, one assist). Bjugstad has played in 795 NHL games and the Devils will be eighth club; he has 337 points (163 goals, 174 assists).
Bordeleau, 24, was playing at Utica of the American Hockey League and will join Springfield; he has played in 35 games for the Comets this season and had eight points (two goals, six assists).
Bordeleau has experience in the NHL with the San Jose Sharks; he has played in 196 AHL games (115 points; 49 goals, 66 assists) but has also made 44 NHL with the Sharks and had 18 points (six goals, 12 assists). Bordeleau was drafted by the Sharks in the second round (38th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.
The NHL Olympic roster trade freeze was set for 2 p.m. (CT) on Wednesday and runs through 10:59 (CT) on Feb. 22.
