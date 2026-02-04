Blues Make First Deal Of What Could Be Multiple Dominoes, Trade Bjugstad

Bjugstad, 33, was signed by the Blues as a free agent last July when he signed a two-year, $3.5 million contract that carries a $1.75 million average annual value. He played in 35 games this season and had seven points (six goals, one assist). Bjugstad has played in 795 NHL games and the Devils will be eighth club; he has 337 points (163 goals, 174 assists).