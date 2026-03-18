(3-18-26) Blues-Flames Gameday Lineup

Dylan Holloway continues to lead the way with nine points (three goals, six assists) in his last seven games, including his 14th goal on Sunday in a 3-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets, and 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in 10 games since returning from his right high ankle sprain injury on Feb. 26. Jimmy Snuggerud, named the NHL's Third Star of the Week on Monday with six points (three goals, three assists) and a plus-5 rating in four games, and Robert Thomas, who had his personal nine-game point streak snapped on Sunday, has 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in his past 10 games. That top line has been an offensive driver.