Blues' Snuggerud Named NHL Third Star Of The Week Ending March 15

The NHL announced on Monday that St. Louis Blues forward Jimmy Snuggerud has been named ‘Third Star’ for the week ending March 15.
The 21-year-old rookie forward had six points (three goals, three assists) and was a plus-5 in four games in helping the Blues (27-30-10) go 2-1-1.
His three points (one goal, two assists) in a 4-3 loss to the New York Islanders last Tuesday was a career best in points, then scored twice last Thursday, including the game-winner, in a 3-1 win against the Carolina Hurricanes, then had an assist on Sunday in a 3-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets to give him 35 points (15 goals, 20 assists) on the season in 55 games.
New York Rangers forward Alexis Lafrenière and Dallas Stars goalie Jake Oettinger were named first and second star, respectively.
Since returning from hand surgery on Dec. 27, Snuggerud has 24 points (10 goals, 14 assists) in 29 games; he ranks fifth among rookies in goals, sixth in assists, and fourth in points. His 20 points (eight goals, 12 assists) in 16 games is tops among all rookies since Jan. 24.
During the month of March, Snuggerud is tied for sixth in the NHL overall with 11 points (five goals, six assists) in eight games, and his plus-9 rating is tied for fourth.
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