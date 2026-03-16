Blues' Snuggerud Named NHL Third Star Of The Week Ending March 15

His three points (one goal, two assists) in a 4-3 loss to the New York Islanders last Tuesday was a career best in points, then scored twice last Thursday, including the game-winner, in a 3-1 win against the Carolina Hurricanes, then had an assist on Sunday in a 3-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets to give him 35 points (15 goals, 20 assists) on the season in 55 games.