(3-26-26) Sharks-Blues Gameday Lineup

“A team that works really hard, really good in the offensive zone, they work together as five-man units in every zone, well-coached team and they have a superstar that drives them,” Montgomery said of the Sharks. “[Macklin Celebrini’s] will to get to hard areas. He’s got amazing skill, everyone sees that with his shot, his cutbacks and everything. Kind of reminds me of [Jonathan] Toews with the way he goes to hard areas all the time.”