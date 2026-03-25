Blues' Logan Mailloux's Ice Time Earned, It's Not Just Given For The Sake Of Giving It

montrealgazette.com Did Canadiens GM misfire on Logan Mailloux trade? | HI/O Bonus The Montreal Canadiens and St. Louis Blues made a trade last summer involving two former first-round draft picks. The Canadiens sent 6-foot-3, 212-pound defenceman Logan Mailloux, a 22-year-old who shoots right and was picked 31st overall at the 2021 NHL Draft, to the St. Louis Blues in exchange for 6-foot, 187-pound forward Zachary Bolduc, a 23-year-old who was selected 17th overall at the 2021 draft. With the Canadiens now looking for a big, right-shot defenceman did GM Kent Hughes make a mistake when he traded Mailloux? That’s the question answered on this Hockey Inside/Out Show bonus episode, as The Gazette’s Stu Cowan and Brendan Kelly are joined by former Canadiens defenceman, assistant coach and 1986 Stanley Cup champion Rick Green. Subscribe to The Gazette on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@UCiiiXY1ue6nb7iqY8o8f62w You can also find The Gazette on: X: https://twitter.com/mtlgazette TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mtlgazette LinkedIn: https://ca.linkedin.com/company/the-montreal-gazette Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/mtlgazette.bsky.social The Montreal Gazette is the oldest daily newspaper in Quebec, founded in 1778, and publishes in English, serving the greater Montreal area. It covers local, national, and international news with a focus on politics, culture, and community issues relevant to Quebecers.