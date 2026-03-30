(3-30-26) Blues-Sharks Gameday Lineup

"We’ve been trying to find a consistent game here for a long time. I think it just comes down to that, playing 60 minutes. Guys are committed to doing things the right way and I think our special teams, our kill specifically has given us a lot of momentum in games. I just think we’re finding different ways to win. It’s not going to be the same guy every night. We know that we have depth in our scoring and our defense as well. I just think we continue to come to the rink, we work hard for one another, we believe in one another and sometimes that energy and that momentum can help push you forward and I think that’s the case right now."