(3-30-26) Blues-Sharks Gameday Lineup

Huge game on hand on Monday with two teams tied in points looking to gain ground in Western Conference wild card chase; Blues put four-game winning streak on line, have defeated Sharks twice in March, both games in overtime
When the calendar turned to the month of March, it was hard-pressed to think that games at the end of it would matter for the St. Louis Blues.
But here we are, last game of the month, the Blues (31-30-11) on a four-game winning streak, 10-1-2 in 13 games this month and just four points behind the Nashville Predators, who have lost three straight, for the second wild card in the Western Conference.
It was not long ago, actually as little as week or so ago, that the talk around the Blues is where will they align as a lottery pick for the 2026 NHL Draft, and it could still wind up that way, but when the Blues open a crucial four-game West Coast trip starting Monday against the San Jose Sharks (33-31-7) at 9 p.m. with 10 games remaining in the season, it could once and for all tell whether their recent run is legit or just a flash in the pan and too much to overcome the shortcomings of games prior to the Olympics.
"Yeah massive," Blues forward Robert Thomas said. "I mean San Jose, LA were right ahead of us, so we've got some big games coming up."
The Predators have 77 points, the Kings, who the Blues play on Wednesday, have 76. Seattle has 75, Winnipeg is at 74 and the Blues and Sharks each have 73. It's quite the logjam and still tough to see the Blues hopping over all those teams in the end, but by doing their part, controlling what they can control, and that's winning games, they seem to be making this very interesting.
"It’s great.," Blues defenseman Cam Fowler said. "Winning in this league is always fun. No matter how it ends up happening, it gives our group a lot of momentum. It’s fun coming to the rink when you’re having some success and guys have smiles on their faces. It’s a humbling league and that can change quickly. We’re trying to stick with the right things that have given us that success and trying to keep that momentum going.
"We’ve been trying to find a consistent game here for a long time. I think it just comes down to that, playing 60 minutes. Guys are committed to doing things the right way and I think our special teams, our kill specifically has given us a lot of momentum in games. I just think we’re finding different ways to win. It’s not going to be the same guy every night. We know that we have depth in our scoring and our defense as well. I just think we continue to come to the rink, we work hard for one another, we believe in one another and sometimes that energy and that momentum can help push you forward and I think that’s the case right now."
What's led to the surge this month? Well for one, check out the numbers that Joel Hofer and Jordan Binnington have been putting up since the Olympic break:
The Blues are far and beyond No. 1 this month in goals-against per game (1.46) and their penalty kill is also stout at No. 1 in March too, at 89.2 percent. Since the return of the Olympics, the Blues have allowed 1.53 goals per game, which is tops in the league and killed 37 of 42 penalties, good for 88.1 percent, also No. 1.
"I think that (the defensive structure) is actually better than last year because we take away time and space," Blues coach Jim Montgomery said. "Players seem to be relishing killing plays. In the system that we used last year, you could defer a lot if you wanted to. In this one, you can't. There's nowhere to hide and I think players are now relishing the fact that they get to kill plays, everybody does. They know that they're taking ownership of it. That's the biggest difference. We're giving up a lot less chances here. The net front's cleaned up a lot, we're not giving up slot chances as much as we were. Those are the areas that you really worry about."
Also what's different is the group from last season was more veteran-laden that made its incredible run to the playoffs. This year's group is relying as much on guys like Jimmy Snuggerud, Dalibor Dvosky, Otto Stenberg, Jonatan Berggren, Theo Lindstein, Logan Mailloux.
"Yeah, it's nice to see," Montgomery said. "Now we're getting to start playing in games that matter again. We've got to keep building off it and we've got to keep the same attitude and same commitment to being unselfish and playing the right way because ... we're winning with defense and goaltending and we see our offense coming. It's still not at the level that we think it can be, so it's exciting that we can get better still."
"Those guys have really stepped up, not only in their play but maturity too," Thomas said. "When I was young in the league, you kind of feel a little hesitant and you don't really trust yourself and these guys are coming in with so much confidence and I think it's really elevated our team. Like I was saying, the guys have really stepped up in the room and really taken charge on how we want to play, and taken a lot of pride in it, and that's what we're seeing on the ice."
The veterans are leading by example, and the younger guys are just following suit.
"I think it shows a lot of the program itself and the older guys kind of mentoring us and how to play hockey the right way and the coaches too," said Snuggerud, who became the first Blues rookie since Rod Brind'Amour in November of 1989 to total 15 or more points in one month:
"All the guys up top, all the way down to the older guys here showing us the right way to do things and I give credit to all those guys for what they've shown us what to do."
And now that games matter again, how will the coaches handle the young guys?
"We're not going to change anything that we're doing," Montgomery said. "Our approach is going to be about winning our 50/50 battles, about competing as a team and playing connected hockey. That's all we're going to focus on is our process and if our process is good, the results take care of themselves. That's been proven out all this year, good and bad."
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The Blues are going with the same lineup, and rightfully so. Why tinker with what's working? And for those that are likely itching to get in but can't?
"When you get in, it's your job to play so well, that you don't come out," Montgomery said. "It's the NHL. The guys got to be good teammates. We don't expect them to be happy when they're not in now. We communicate to them when needed. They come talk to us when needed and when it's your turn to be called upon, you've got to make sure you're ready to go. They've got to make sure they're doing the work off the ice and extra in practice."
Those on the outside right now are Oskar Sundqvist, Jonathan Drouin, Nathan Walker and Matthew Kessel. Tyler Tucker, who hasn't played since March 18 with a lower-body injury, has been skating and is on the trip.
"He's doing better," Montgomery said. "He hasn't been cleared yet but he's taking steps to get back in the lineup or being cleared to play."
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The Blues are 6-1-1 on the road in March and with one more win, they would match a franchise record for road wins and road points (15) in a single calendar month.
It's the third matchup between the teams this month, with the Blues winning 3-2 in overtime March 6 at SAP Center, and again in overtime, 2-1 last Thursday at Enterprise Center.
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Blues Projected Lineup:
Dylan Holloway-Robert Thomas-Jimmy Snuggerud
Jake Neighbours-Pavel Buchnevich-Jordan Kyrou
Otto Stenberg-Dalibor Dvorsky-Jonatan Berggren
Alexey Toropchenko-Jack Finley-Pius Suter
Philip Broberg-Logan Mailloux
Theo Lindstein-Colton Parayko
Cam Fowler-Justin Holl
Joel Hofer will start in goal; Jordan Binnington will be the backup.
Healthy scratches include Oskar Sundqvist, Nathan Walker, Jonathan Drouin and Matthew Kessel. Tyler Tucker (lower body) is on the trip and could be available.
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Sharks Projected Lineup:
Igor Chernyshov-Macklin Celebrini-Will Smith
William Eklund-Alexander Wennberg-Kiefer Sherwood
Tyler Toffoli-Michael Misa-Collin Graf
Barclay Goodrow-Zack Ostapchuk-Adam Gaudette
Dmitri Orlov-Vincent Desharnais
Shakir Mukhamadullin-Mario Ferraro
Sam Dickinson-Nick Leddy
Yaroslav Askarov will start in goal; Alex Nedeljkovic will be the backup.
Healthy scratches include Pavol Regenda, Philipp Kurashev and John Klingberg. Ryan Reaves (upper body) and Ty Dellandrea (lower body) are out.
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