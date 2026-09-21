(9-21-26) Blues-Stars Gameday Lineup

“He fits in,” Montgomery said. “It’s up to him to go grab a job. He was very impressive last game. He’s got to continue to make his mark. Like, what are you? Play to your identity. We would like to see him chip more pucks and go get it on the forecheck like a ‘Torpo’ does. We love the fight, love the way he creates. He showed some real high-end skill. Obviously speed and puck protection was really good, but again, it’s understanding you’re a fourth-line guy, you’re here to forecheck and grind and get net-front goals. You’re going to score goals because of his speed, which would be nice on the fourth line, right, as an addition. He’s so young in his career. It’s only his third year pro coming (up). Some guys take three or four years. I’m not saying he’s going to the minors, but that’s an area of being committed knowing who you are forechecking, is an ascension to his game that needs to happen.”